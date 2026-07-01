Alberta planning post-Canada Day pipeline announcement

CALGARY – It’s the Alberta government’s self-imposed deadline to submit its proposal for a new West Coast oil pipeline to the federal major projects office.

But since it’s Canada Day, the province is waiting a day to make what it calls a “major announcement,” while Energy Minister Brian Jean is also set to deliver a speech at the Calgary Petroleum Club on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to be in Alberta this week as well, with the Calgary Stampede set to begin on Friday.

The Alberta government is acting as proponent for a plan to ship up to one million barrels a day to a yet-to-be-determined B.C. port, with no private-sector builder coming forward yet.

The major projects office was set up a year ago to speed along infrastructure deemed in Canada’s national interest.

The province has said it aims to have shovels in the ground in September 2027, with pipeline startup in the mid-2030s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.