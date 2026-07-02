Canada’s Carney says pact with British Columbia maintains northwest coast oil tanker ban

While Alberta has said it favours a pipeline route to B.C.’s northwest coast, which is geographically closer to Asia than the province’s southern coast, B.C. has long been concerned about the environmental risk of a potential oil spill in the ecologically fragile area. But British Columbia Premier David Eby on Thursday appeared to open the door to a pipeline going through his province, as long as the tanker ban remains in place and the northwest coast is protected.
“This agreement doesn’t require us to support any pipeline proposal from Alberta, however, as I’ve said before, we recognize our constitutional position, and we do not have the authority to stop a new pipeline. We will not be going to court to fight a pipeline project,” Eby told reporters. Smith is expected to unveil her province’s crude oil pipeline proposal at 8 p.m. EDT (midnight GMT). The proposal does not yet have a private-sector proponent. The federal government also pledged to accelerate the building of new liquefied natural gas projects in B.C. to triple LNG production in the next decade.
(Reporting by Maria Cheng in Ottawa, Amanda Stephenson in Calgary and Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; Editing by Paul Simao)