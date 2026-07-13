What a week! Pipelines, LNG, data centers – Alberta is open for business and Canada takes steps toward being an energy superpower!

What a week it was for Canadian energy!

Potentially one of the most important weeks for Canadian energy in decades.

After years of debate over Canada’s energy future, the past week has delivered one of the strongest series of announcements the industry has seen in years. Taken together, they point toward renewed confidence in Canada’s ability to attract major investment, build critical infrastructure and expand its role as a global energy supplier.

Highlights included:

Meta brings a $13 billion AI investment to Alberta

Meta announced that it will invest approximately $13 billion in a massive AI data center in Alberta. This highlights another major trend towards Alberta’s growing role as a destination for energy intensive industries. AI infrastructure requires enormous amounts of electricity, and Alberta’s combination of abundant natural gas, competitive power markets and available land continues to attract global technology companies.

Pembina Congratulates Meta and the Government of Alberta on New Data Centre Investment

Meta makes historic investment in Alberta

Meta to build C$13 billion Alberta data center, its first in Canada

Pembina’s Greenlight project ties it all together

Just days before Meta unveiled its $13 billion Alberta data center investment, Pembina Pipeline and its partners reached a final investment decision on the $4.6 billion Greenlight Electricity Centre, a 932-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant that will provide dedicated, behind-the-meter electricity for the development. The project highlights how Alberta’s abundant natural gas is becoming a competitive advantage in attracting hyperscale AI infrastructure, creating a new source of long-term domestic gas demand alongside LNG exports.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Positive Final Investment Decision on the Greenlight Electricity Centre

Pembina approves Alberta power project tied to major data center development

A new east-west oil pipeline proposal

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled the proposed Northern Shield Energy Corridor, a new pipeline that would transport Alberta crude to Sarnia, Ontario. The project aims to strengthen Canada’s energy security, reduce reliance on U.S. infrastructure and create a pathway for western crude to reach eastern refineries and potentially Atlantic export markets. A feasibility study is now underway.

Alberta and Ontario propose new 2,050-mile Canada oil pipeline

Fuelling Canadian refineries with Alberta energy: Statement from Premier Smith

Premiers Smith, Ford unveil proposed west-east oil pipeline route

A new west coast export pipeline

The federal government and Alberta announced plans to advance a new oil export pipeline along the existing Trans Mountain corridor. The project would involve Trans Mountain, Pembina Pipeline and government partners, adding more than one million barrels per day of export capacity to Canada’s Pacific coast and further diversifying access to Asian markets.

Who are the partners behind a proposed new West Coast oil pipeline?

Pembina Signs Agreement to Participate in a Proposed Nation-Building Energy Corridor

Canada, Alberta announce new west coast oil pipeline to boost exports

Canada and Alberta advance west coast pipeline project proposal and Pathways Project Carbon Capture Initiative – to build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy

West coast pipeline, private partner, oilsands production and pathways

Canada’s Carney announces new west coast pipeline to be built by Trans Mountain Corp

Governments pledge to accelerate LNG development

British Columbia and the federal government also committed to accelerating approvals for major LNG projects, including LNG Canada Phase 2, Ksi Lisims LNG, Cedar LNG and Woodfibre LNG. The announcement signals continued government support for expanding Canada’s LNG export industry as global demand for reliable natural gas remains strong.

Canada, British Columbia pledge to accelerate four LNG export projects

Canada and British Columbia strike new cooperative prosperity partnership to build a stronger, more sustainable economy

A changing investment narrative

Each announcement is significant on its own. Together, however, they tell a much larger story.

Canada appears to be shifting from years of uncertainty toward a period focused on building infrastructure and attracting private capital. Pipelines, LNG export terminals and AI data centers all rely on one common foundation: abundant, reliable and affordable energy.

For Alberta, the timing is particularly notable. The province finds itself at the center of several long-term investment themes, from crude oil exports and LNG feedgas to electricity generation for artificial intelligence.

Whether every proposed project ultimately reaches construction remains to be seen. Large infrastructure developments still face commercial, regulatory and permitting hurdles. But after years in which major energy announcements were relatively scarce, the past week has provided a remarkable change in tone.

If these projects continue to advance, this week may ultimately be remembered as one of the clearest signals yet that Canada is once again serious about becoming an energy superpower.