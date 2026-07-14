Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 14, 2026) – Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) (“Lotus Creek” or the “Company”) announces that pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company’s stock option plan, the Lotus Creek Board of Directors has approved the grant of 137,700 stock options to certain Directors and Officers. The stock options expire 30 business days following the date of vesting and are exercisable at a price of $3.13 per common share. The stock options vest as to one-third on each first, second and third anniversary date, beginning on June 4, 2027.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK PLEASE CONTACT:

Kevin Johnson Mitchell Harris President & CEO VP Finance & CFO 403-538-8435 403-444-1465 Email: info@lotuscreek.ca Website: www.lotuscreek.ca

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