Cheniere gets approval to introduce natural gas into final LNG expansion plant

U.S. regulators have approved Cheniere Energy’s request to introduce natural gas into Train 7 of its Corpus Christi LNG export project in south Texas, according to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) letter issued on Tuesday.

* The approval takes the largest U.S. LNG exporter one step closer to production from its seventh and final train at its Corpus Christi midscale expansion project.

* Corpus Christi Stage 3 is designed to add more than 10 million metric tons of LNG, expanding U.S. LNG export capacity as developers seek to meet growing global demand for the superchilled fuel.

* The U.S. is the world’s largest LNG exporter, and Cheniere is the second largest LNG producer in the world.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Chizu Nomiyama)