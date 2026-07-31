Imperial Oil Q2 profit up, driven by higher commodity prices

CALGARY – Imperial Oil Ltd. reported its second-quarter profit was up, primarily driven by higher commodity prices.

The company says it earned $2.2 billion or $4.52 per diluted share for the quarter ending June 30 compared with a profit of $949 million or $1.86 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue and other income totalled $16.06 billion, up from $11.23 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Upstream production in the quarter averaged 414,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared with 427,000 a year earlier.

Refinery throughput averaged 331,000 barrels per day, compared with 376,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2025.

Imperial downgraded its refinery throughput guidance range for 2026 to 370,000 to 380,000 barrels per day from 395,000 to 405,000 barrels per day to reflect unplanned downtime and a rail logistic hurdle at Strathcona.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IMO)