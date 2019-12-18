Tourmaline Confirms 2020 Guidance and Achieves 2019 Exit Targets

CURRENCY

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “forecast”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “on track”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning Tourmaline’s plans and other aspects of its anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities, including the following: anticipated petroleum and natural gas production and production growth for various periods including for Q4 2019 and annual 2020; capital spending in 2020; potential for share buybacks, possible dividend increases (when, and if, declared by the board of directors of the Company) and debt reduction; targeted 2020 exit debt-to-cash flow ratio; funds available for acquisition activity; projected operating and drilling costs and the benefits of utilizing new technology in connection therewith; the timing for facility expansions and facility start-up dates; the ability to generate, and the amount of, anticipated free cash flow including in 2020 and over the five-year development plan; as well as Tourmaline’s future drilling prospects and plans, business strategy, future development and growth opportunities, prospects and asset base. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; ability to market crude oil, natural gas and NGL successfully; and the availability of funds from Tourmaline’s equity position in Topaz.

Also included in this news release are estimates of Tourmaline’s 2020 exit net debt-to-cash flow ratio as well as 2020 – 2024 free cash flow, which are based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels, capital expenditures, annual cash flows and other assumptions disclosed in this news release and including Tourmaline’s estimated average production of 302,000 boepd for Q4 2019, 315,000 – 320,000 boepd for 2020 and 333,000, 353,000, 372,000 and 391,000 boepd for 2021 – 2024, respectively. Commodity price assumptions for natural gas (NYMEX (US) – $2.29/mcf, $2.46/mcf, $2.46/mcf, $2.49/mcf and $2.54/mcf for 2020 – 2024, respectively; AECO – $1.92/mcf, $2.08/mcf, $2.10/mcf, $2.13/mcf and $2.27/mcf for 2020 – 2024, respectively), and crude oil (WTI (US) – $57.30/bbl, $53.51/bbl, $51.81/bbl, $51.20/bbl and $51.19/bbl for 2020 – 2024, respectively) and an exchange rate assumption of $0.76 (US/CAD) for 2020 and 2021 and $0.75 for 2022 – 2024. Further, in the case of years subsequent to 2020, such estimates are provided for illustration only and are based on budgets and forecasts that have not been finalized and are subject to a variety of additional contingencies including prior years’ results. To the extent such estimates constitute a financial outlook, they were approved by management and the Board of Directors of Tourmaline on December 17, 2019 and are included to provide readers with an understanding of Tourmaline’s anticipated free cash flow based on the capital expenditure, production and other assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

This news release includes references to “free cash flow”, “cash flow”, and “net debt”, which are financial measures commonly used in the oil and gas industry and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“GAAP”). Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined financial measures presented by other companies. Management uses the term “free cash flow”, “cash flow”, and “net debt” for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to fund a portion of its future growth expenditures, to pay dividends or to repay debt. Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of the Company’s performance. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow less total net capital expenditures and is prior to any dividend payments. Cash flow is defined as cash provided by operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital. Net debt is defined as bank debt plus working capital (adjusted for the fair value of financial instruments and lease liabilities). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

