January webinars to offer insights into ARO cost models and working interest.













XI Technologies is hosting two free webinars in January to address common questions when it comes to asset retirement obligations. These webinars will be 30 minutes each and will demonstrate how ARO Manager helps users with a built-in, industry-recognized cost model and helps them discover working interest partners.

Webinar: How to Find Working Interest Partners in ARO

Time: 11:00am – 11:30am MST

Date: Thursday, January 28, 2020

Click here to register.

Do you know all your working interest partners? Do you know all the inactive wells in which you have a working interest? Do you share assets with any companies that may be flirting with insolvency?

At XI Technologies’ most recent ARO Leadership Panel Discussion, there was a theme of how the difficulty of getting good information about working interest for a company’s ARO affects potential deals as well as future viability of some companies. In this webinar, XI will demonstrate how AssetBook and features like Synergy and ARO Manager help mitigate this issue and provides a complete picture of a company’s working interest portfolio. In addition, you will learn how to spot potential assets that could end up becoming your responsibility in the instance of the bankruptcy of a working interest partner.

Webinar: Streamlining Corporate ARO Processes

Time: 11:00am – 11:30am MST

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Click here to register.

At XI Technologies’ most recent ARO Leadership Panel Discussion, there was discussion among panelists and attendees about the need for a standardized ARO cost model in the industry. XI’s ARO Manager contains a cost model built through consultation with industry experts, that could become the industry standard people are looking for. It takes into consideration a lot of the absent factors from other ARO calculations, and when used within ARO Manager, it results in a model using publicly available data that is frequently recognized as a best in class tool.

In this webinar, XI Technologies will introduce you to their cost model and how it differs from Directive 011 costs and demonstrate its features, including the ability to edit and customize with your own internal cost data and apply it to any project.