New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jan. 21 FIELD SALES, PIPELINE & INDUSTRIAL SERVICES Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Jan. 20 Class 1 & 3 Drivers Vertex Fort McMurray
Jan. 20 Capacity Optimization Engineer / Technologist TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 19 Technology Support Analyst, Legal Operations TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 17 Quality Control Inspector Strike Group Bonnyville
Jan. 17 Plant Operator / 3rd Class Power Engineer Roska DBO Red Water
Jan. 17 Treasury Analyst ARC Resources Calgary
Jan. 17 Field/Plant Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jan. 17 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jan. 17 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jan. 17 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jan. 17 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jan. 17 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Jan. 17 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jan. 17 CEMENT OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jan. 17 IT Services Infrastructure Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 17 IS Business Analyst – SAP Plant Maintenance TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 17 Construction Technician TC Energy Spruce Grove
Jan. 16 Facility Maintenance – 4th Class Power Engineer Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jan. 16 Supply Chain Contract Analyst/Secondary Sourcing – Line Pipe TC Energy Calgary
Jan. 15 Engineering Manager Bounty Developments Ltd. Calgary
Jan. 15 Reservoir Engineer Alberta Cairns Calgary
