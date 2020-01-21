New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jan. 21
|FIELD SALES, PIPELINE & INDUSTRIAL SERVICES
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jan. 20
|Class 1 & 3 Drivers
|Vertex
|Fort McMurray
|Jan. 20
|Capacity Optimization Engineer / Technologist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 19
|Technology Support Analyst, Legal Operations
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 17
|Quality Control Inspector
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jan. 17
|Plant Operator / 3rd Class Power Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Red Water
|Jan. 17
|Treasury Analyst
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Jan. 17
|Field/Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jan. 17
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jan. 17
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jan. 17
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jan. 17
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jan. 17
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jan. 17
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 17
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 17
|IT Services Infrastructure Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 17
|IS Business Analyst – SAP Plant Maintenance
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 17
|Construction Technician
|TC Energy
|Spruce Grove
|Jan. 16
|Facility Maintenance – 4th Class Power Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jan. 16
|Supply Chain Contract Analyst/Secondary Sourcing – Line Pipe
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Jan. 15
|Engineering Manager
|Bounty Developments Ltd.
|Calgary
|Jan. 15
|Reservoir Engineer
|Alberta Cairns
|Calgary