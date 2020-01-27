Politics & PR: January 29th panel discussion to examine the PR moves, issues and implications of the 2019 federal election campaign and beyond













Calgary, AB, January 27, 2019 – CPRS Calgary, the local chapter of the Canadian Public Relations Society, will host a thought-provoking event that will be of interest to PR and communications professionals as well as Calgary business leaders who would like to understand more about the internal workings of politics, PR, and the democratic process. The event takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. MST, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, and is open to all CPRS members and non-members. Appetizers and free parking are included in the price of admission, but pre-registration is required. Register online at www.cprscalgary.com.

Using the 2019 Canadian federal election as a starting point for the conversation, expert panelists from Mount Royal University will discuss how changes to the media and communications environment – including fake news, foreign influence, and new PR strategies – impacted each of the campaigns of the three major parties. The panel will also look at specific events in the campaign – from the blackface scandal, to the issue of personal ethics within party politics. Also up for discussion will be Andrew Scheer’s recent resignation from the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, and how that may affect the current realities of a minority government.

Panelists for CPRS: Politics & PR will be David Taras, Ralph Klein Chair in Media Studies; Archie McLean, Assistant Professor, Journalism; and Peter Ryan, APR, Assistant Professor, Public Relations. Mr. Taras is one of Calgary’s leading political commentators, while Mr. McLean and Mr. Ryan will add the media and PR perspectives. Register online at www.cprscalgary.com.

The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), founded in 1948, is an organization of men and women who practice public relations in Canada and abroad. CPRS Calgary, formed in 1958, is the local Member Society representing some of the brightest and most talented communications professionals in the city.

Contacts:

Lisa Rushka, APR

Program & PD Director, CPRS Calgary

pd@cprscalgary.com

Gordon Hawker, APR

President, CPRS Calgary

president@cprscalgary.com