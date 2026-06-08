Another European utility looks to lock down supply from Ksi Lisims LNG

Another European utility has expressed interest in purchasing liquefied natural gas from the Ksi Lisims project planned for the northern British Columbia coast.

Duesseldorf-based Uniper and Ksi Lisims LNG say they have signed a letter of interest that could see the German company buy two million tonnes of gas a year, with deliveries beginning as early as 2032.

The letter of interest outlines key commercial terms for a firmer supply and purchase agreement with Uniper, whose core markets are Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Houston-based Western LNG is the lead developer and future operator of Ksi Lisims alongside Rockies LNG, a consortium of Canadian natural gas producers, and the Nisga’a Nation, on whose lands the project would be located.

The floating plant would export up to 12 million tonnes of LNG per year from the site on Pearse Island, by the Alaska border.

Late last month, German government-owned company Securing Energy for Europe signed a long-term agreement to buy one million tonnes of LNG from Ksi Lisims over an up to 20-year span.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.