Baker Hughes Announces January 2020 Rig Counts

HOUSTON & LONDON – Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for January 2020 was 1,078, down 26 from the 1,104 counted in December 2019, and up 54 from the 1,024 counted in January 2019. The international offshore rig count for January 2020 was 245, down 12 from the 257 counted in December 2019, and up 3 from the 242 counted in January 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for January 2020 was 791, down 13 from the 804 counted in December 2019, and down 274 from the 1,065 counted in January 2019. The average Canadian rig count for January 2020 was 204, up 69 from the 135 counted in December 2019, and up 28 from the 176 counted in January 2019.

The worldwide rig count for January 2020 was 2,073, up 30 from the 2,043 counted in December 2020, and down 192 from the 2,265 counted in January 2019.

January 2020 December 2019 January 2019 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 145 34 179 -12 154 37 191 168 27 195 Europe 97 36 133 -6 100 39 139 55 31 86 Africa 88 26 114 -4 90 28 118 89 20 109 Middle East 372 58 430 0 371 59 430 339 63 402 Asia Pacific 131 91 222 -4 132 94 226 131 101 232 International 833 245 1,078 -26 847 257 1,104 782 242 1,024 United States 770 21 791 -13 781 23 804 1,044 21 1,065 Canada 202 2 204 69 133 2 135 173 3 176 North America 972 23 995 56 914 25 939 1,217 24 1,241 Worldwide 1,805 268 2,073 30 1,761 282 2,043 1,999 266 2,265

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our website.

