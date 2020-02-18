Recover® Achieves Milestone, Now Offering Industry Significant Cost and Environmental Benefits













Calgary, Alberta – February 18, 2020 – Recover Energy Services Inc. (“Recover”) is pleased to announce its Lodgepole Oilfield Waste Management Facility achieved full engineered capacity in late January.

This was a significant milestone for Recover and in an effort to introduce operators to its technology and capabilities, Recover will be hosting a number of open house events in March, April and May, wherein operators are invited to tour our facility and see the technology in action.

We would like all operators along the foothills region of Alberta to be aware of Recover’s technology and the associated cost and ESG benefits. Recover’s facility processes unstabilized oil-based drilling waste, thereby eliminating the need for stabilization materials. The elimination of stabilization materials significantly reduces the amount of waste to be transported and disposed, meaning fewer trucks loads and lesser disposal fees. Reducing and recycling this waste stream results in improved operational efficiencies, costs savings and significant environmental benefits. Depending on your drilling location and the size of the well, these cost savings can range from $10,000 to $25,000 per well and a reduction in GHG emissions by up to 85%.

Recover helps operators by recycling oil-based drilling waste using a lower cost and more environmentally sustainable method and we are happy to provide your environmental group with a transportation quote to our facility. For more information, please contact Brian Coston by phone at (403) 607-6434 or by email at bcoston@recover-energy.com.

About Recover Energy Services Inc.

Recover is an environmental technology company with a proprietary method of treating oil-based drilling waste. Presently we provide an industry leading customer focused waste management solution to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Drayton Valley, Alberta area and we have plans to expand our business throughout North America.

For further information please contact: Recover Energy Services Inc. at (587) 774-0975

Stan Ross, President & CEO, Phone: (403) 390-7797, Email: sross@recover-energy.com

Shane Kozak, Vice President Finance & CFO, Phone: (403) 471-7787, Email: skozak@recover-energy.com

Website: www.recover-energy.com