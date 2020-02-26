BOE Report

MEG Energy Announces 2019 Annual Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ –

2019 Annual Results Release:

March 4, 2020 after market close

Conference Call Details:

March 5, 2020 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546

International: 1.416.764.8688

Replay:

For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived
version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on March 5,
2020 at: www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events 

 

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells Access Western Blend to refiners throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MEG” (TSX: MEG). 

Learn more at: www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 403.767.6206
E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 403.767.1485
E media@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/26/c8254.html

OSY Rentals