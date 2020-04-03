PetroFrontier Corp. Announces Proposed Funding Update

Calgary, Alberta – PetroFrontier Corp. (TSXV: PFC) (“PetroFrontier” or the “Company“) announces the following:
Previously Announced Proposed Funding
PetroFrontier advises that the parties involved in the proposed funding transaction announced on October 10, 2019 (the “Proposed Funding“) have formally terminated their discussions pertaining to completing the Proposed Funding. Subject to the approval of TSX Venture Exchange, the Company expects trading in the common shares of PetroFrontier to resume shortly.
