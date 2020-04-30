Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2020 Results to be Held on May 8, 2020













CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX, NYSE: BTE) will release its 2020 first quarter financial and operating results after the close of markets on Thursday May 7, 2020. A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 discuss the results.

Conference Call Details: Date: Friday May 8, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) Dial-in: 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto Local and International)

1-800-319-4610 (North America Toll-Free) Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/baytexq120200508.html

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com, or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521

Email: investor@baytexenergy.com