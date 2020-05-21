Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

Election of Directors
The five director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
George F. Fink
|
8,006,926
|
52.55%
|
7,230,661
|
47.45%
|
Randy M. Jarock
|
12,476,396
|
81.88%
|
2,761,191
|
18.12%
|
Rodger A. Tourigny
|
8,819,295
|
57.88%
|
6,418,292
|
42.12%
|
John J. Campbell
|
8,666,775
|
56.88%
|
6,570,812
|
43.12%
|
Jacqueline R. Ricci
|
8,641,172
|
56.71%
|
6,596,415
|
43.29%
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
14,724,922
|
99.03%
|
144,921
|
0.98%
Approval of the Unallocated Options under the Stock Option Plan
The approval of all unallocated options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
7,612,347
|
50.55%
|
7,446,328
|
49.45%
Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.