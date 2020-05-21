BOE Report

Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

CALGARY – Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2020, a total of 15,337,948 shares, representing 45.94% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy.  Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 9, 2020, including the election of each of the five nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The five director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

George F. Fink

8,006,926

52.55%

7,230,661

47.45%

Randy M. Jarock

12,476,396

81.88%

2,761,191

18.12%

Rodger A. Tourigny

8,819,295

57.88%

6,418,292

42.12%

John J. Campbell

8,666,775

56.88%

6,570,812

43.12%

Jacqueline R. Ricci

8,641,172

56.71%

6,596,415

43.29%

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For

 Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

14,724,922

99.03%

144,921

0.98%

Approval of the Unallocated Options under the Stock Option Plan

The approval of all unallocated options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

    Votes For

 Percent

Votes Against

   Percent

7,612,347

50.55%

7,446,328

49.45%

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.

