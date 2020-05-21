Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

Election of Directors

The five director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent George F. Fink 8,006,926 52.55% 7,230,661 47.45% Randy M. Jarock 12,476,396 81.88% 2,761,191 18.12% Rodger A. Tourigny 8,819,295 57.88% 6,418,292 42.12% John J. Campbell 8,666,775 56.88% 6,570,812 43.12% Jacqueline R. Ricci 8,641,172 56.71% 6,596,415 43.29%

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 14,724,922 99.03% 144,921 0.98%

Approval of the Unallocated Options under the Stock Option Plan

The approval of all unallocated options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 7,612,347 50.55% 7,446,328 49.45%

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.