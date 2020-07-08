Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2020 Second Quarter Results on July 29

CALGARY, AB , July 8, 2020 /CNW/ – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide an enterprise-wide business update and review 2020 second quarter results on July 29, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. MT ( 9:00 a.m. ET ).

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge’s media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

Enbridge will announce second quarter results before markets open on July 29, 2020.

2020 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

When: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) Webcast: Sign-up Call: Dial-in # (Audio only – please dial in 10 minutes ahead): North America Toll Free: 1 (877) 930-8043 Outside North America: 1 (253) 336-7522 Participant Passcode: 5290259

A webcast replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to the company website within approximately 24 hours.

Replay: Audio Replay # (Available for 7 days after call): North America Toll Free: 1 (855) 859-2056 Outside North America: 1 (404) 537-3406 Replay Passcode: 5290259

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Jesse Semko

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Jonathan Morgan

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

