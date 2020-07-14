Kelt Announces Extension of Credit Facility Re-Determination

Calgary, Alberta – Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) (“Kelt” or the “Company”) announced today the extension of the revolving period applicable to the Company’s existing $350 million revolving credit facility, to August 31, 2020. The credit facility continues to be available, on a revolving basis, until that date. In connection therewith and subject to the satisfaction of certain requirements by the Company, the date for the re-determination of the borrowing base has also been extended to August 31, 2020.
