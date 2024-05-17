Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

The Spartan Delta deal(s) that changed the Montney – BOE Intel

May 15th Alberta Crown Land sale totals $13.2 MM – most expensive parcel of land sets new record on a ‘per area’ basis – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Canada’s energy regulator orders reduction in pressure on TC Energy’s NGTL pipeline

Obsidian Energy discloses details of commercial dispute with Woodland Cree First Nation

Spreading Western Canada blaze forces evacuations, smoke causes air quality concerns

Renewable diesel glut hits US refiner profits, threatens nascent industry

Energy notes from the edge: AI power demand talk goes mainstream; flame-throwing electro-dogs set to turn the table on squirrels