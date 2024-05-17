Keyera issues correction to ex-dividend date for quarterly dividend

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today a correction to its press release titled “Keyera Announces Second Quarter 2024 Dividend”, which was issued on May 13, 2024 (the “Initial Press Release”).

The ex-dividend date has been corrected from June 13, 2024 to June 14, 2024. The record date and the payable date for the dividend remain unchanged from what was previously announced.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Initial Press Release. These corrections do not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com .

