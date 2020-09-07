Suncor Energy provides operational and 2020 guidance update

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: Suncor’s expectation that production at its Base Plant operations will continue to ramp up to approximately 165,000 bbls/d by the middle of September and achieve full mining rates of approximately 300,000 bbls/d by the middle of the fourth quarter of 2020; statements regarding planned maintenance, including the timing and costs thereof; Suncor’s expectation that the majority of the repair costs from the incident at its Base Plant operations will be reimbursed through insurance proceeds; statements about Firebag, including that in situ production rates will be reduced to 110,000 bbls/d for approximately four weeks and that it will produce at full nameplate capacity by early November; Suncor’s belief that its disciplined and strategic approach of lowering costs at Fort Hills and Syncrude and the advancement of maintenance at Base Plant and Firebag will lay a foundation for strong performance in 2021; statements about Fort Hills, including the potential to restart the second primary extraction train in September with production ramping up to approximately 120,000 – 130,000 bbls/d by the end of 2020 which will lay the foundation for improved cost effectiveness through optimization of the mine fleet, without the use of contractors, and the full deployment of autonomous haul trucks by the end of 2020 and that, by operating Fort Hills at these levels, Suncor will retain all of the previously announced sustaining capital savings and approximately 90% of the estimated operating costs savings; Suncor’s anticipated capital spending program of between $3.6 and $4.0 billion (and expectations of where that spending will be directed); Suncor’s expectations around production, including planned average upstream production of 680,000 – 710,000 boe/d and planned ranges for Oil Sands operations (355,000 – 380,000 bbls/d) which is comprised of 295,000 – 310,000 bbls/d of synthetic crude oil and 60,000 – 70,000 bbls/d of bitumen, Suncor’s working interest in Fort Hills (60,000 – 65,000 bbls/d), Suncor’s working interest in Syncrude (160,000 – 175,000 bbls/d) and Exploration and Production (100,000 – 110,000 boe/d); Suncor’s expected Oil Sands operations cash operating costs, projected to be in the range of $28.00 – $31.00 per barrel; expected Fort Hills cash operating costs, projected to be in the range of $32.00 – $35.00 per barrel; expected Syncrude cash operating costs, projected to be in the range of $34.00 – $37.00 per barrel; Suncor’s expected Refinery Throughputs (390,000 – 420,000 bbls/d), Refinery Utilization (84% – 91%) and Refined Product Sales (500,000 – 530,000 bbls/d); and similar statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Suncor’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the company in light of its information available at the time the statement was made and consider Suncor’s experience and its perception of historical trends, including expectations and assumptions concerning: the accuracy of reserves estimates; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the status of the pandemic and future waves and any associated policies around current business restrictions, shelter-in-place orders or gatherings of individuals; commodity prices and interest and foreign exchange rates; the performance of assets and equipment; capital efficiencies and cost savings; applicable laws and government policies; future production rates; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour, services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to Suncor; the development and execution of projects; and the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like “guidance”, “outlook”, “will”, “expected”, “estimated”, “anticipate”, “planned”, “believe” and similar expressions.Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Suncor. Suncor’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements, so readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Assumptions for the Oil Sands operations, Syncrude and Fort Hills 2020 production outlook include those relating to reliability and operational efficiency initiatives that the company expects will minimize unplanned maintenance in 2020. Assumptions for the Exploration and Production 2020 production outlook include those relating to reservoir performance, drilling results and facility reliability. Factors that could potentially impact Suncor’s 2020 corporate guidance include, but are not limited to:

Bitumen supply. Bitumen supply may be dependent on unplanned maintenance of mine equipment and extraction plants, bitumen ore grade quality, tailings storage and in situ reservoir performance.

Third-party infrastructure. Production estimates could be negatively impacted by issues with third-party infrastructure, including pipeline or power disruptions that may result in the apportionment of capacity, pipeline or third-party facility shutdowns, which would affect the company’s ability to produce or market its crude oil.

Performance of recently commissioned facilities or well pads. Production rates while new equipment is being brought into service are difficult to predict and can be impacted by unplanned maintenance.

Unplanned maintenance. Production estimates could be negatively impacted if unplanned work is required at any of our mining, extraction, upgrading, in situ processing, refining, natural gas processing, pipeline, or offshore assets.

Planned maintenance events. Production estimates, including production mix, could be negatively impacted if planned maintenance events are affected by unexpected events or are not executed effectively. The successful execution of maintenance and start-up of operations for offshore assets, in particular, may be impacted by harsh weather conditions, particularly in the winter season.

Commodity prices. Declines in commodity prices may alter our production outlook and/or reduce our capital expenditure plans.

Foreign operations. Suncor’s foreign operations and related assets are subject to a number of political, economic and socio-economic risks.

Government Action. This guidance reflects the production curtailments imposed by the Government of Alberta. Further action by the Government of Alberta regarding production curtailment may impact Suncor’s Corporate Guidance and such impact may be material.

COVID-19 Pandemic: This guidance is subject to a number of external factors beyond our control that could significantly influence this outlook, including the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and future waves, and any associated policies around current business restrictions, shelter-in-place orders, or gatherings of individuals. As a result of the volatile business environment and the uncertain pace of an economic recovery it is challenging to determine the overall outlook for crude oil and refined product demand, which remains dependent on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Oil Sands operations cash operating costs, Fort Hills cash operating costs and Syncrude cash operating costs are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are included because management uses the information to analyze business performance, including on a per barrel basis, as applicable, and it may be useful to investors on the same basis. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the MD&A. Oil Sands operations cash operating costs of $28.00 – $31.00 per barrel is based on the assumptions that: (i) Suncor will produce 355,000 – 380,000 bbls/d at Oil Sands operations (of which 295,000 – 310,000 bbls/d will be synthetic crude oil and 60,000 – 70,000 bbls/d will be bitumen); and (ii) natural gas used at Suncor’s Oil Sands operations (AECO – C Spot ($CAD)) will be priced at an average of $2.25/GJ over 2020. Fort Hills cash operating costs of $32.00 – $35.00 per barrel is based on the assumptions that: (i) Fort Hills production (net to Suncor) will be 60,000 – 65,000 bbls/d; and (ii) natural gas used at Fort Hills (AECO – C Spot ($CAD)) will be priced at an average of $2.25/GJ over 2020. Syncrude cash operating costs of $34.00 – $37.00 per barrel is based on the assumptions that: (i) Syncrude will produce 160,000 – 175,000 bbls/d of synthetic crude oil (net to Suncor); and (ii) natural gas used at Syncrude (AECO – C Spot ($CAD)) will be priced at an average of $2.25/GJ over 2020. The Syncrude cash operating costs per barrel and Fort Hills cash operating costs per barrel measures may not be fully comparable to similar information calculated by other entities (including Suncor’s Oil Sands operations cash operating costs per barrel) due to differing operations.

