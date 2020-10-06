Workers at Newfoundland oil refinery meet amid fears over facility’s future













COME BY CHANCE, N.L. – Workers at an oil refinery in Come by Chance, N.L., are meeting this morning under a cloud of uncertainty.

Those heading into a meeting at the sprawling facility say they aren’t sure what to expect about their jobs or the future of the refinery. In a tweet sent Monday night, Newfoundland and Labrador premier Andrew Furey said he recognizes that these are difficult, uncertain times for the refinery workers.

He said discussions about the facility’s future are ongoing.

A statement emailed Monday night on behalf of Industry, Energy and Technology Minister Andrew Parsons said refinery owner Silverpeak, a U.S.-based investment firm, is working on its options for the future of the facility.

The statement said the province has been in regular talks with Silverpeak and will support the company as it can.

Silverpeak and Irving Oil announced in May they had signed an agreement for Irving Oil to acquire North Atlantic Refining Corp., which would include the refinery and a network of retail sites.

