Canada’s weekly rig count up to 99













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs is up 10 this week to 99 according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

There are 99 total active drilling rigs, 41 are drilling for natural gas, 44 for oil, and 1 for potash. Drilling activity by province is 60 in Alberta, 20 in Saskatchewan, 17 in British Columbia, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 22 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 12 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 11 per cent, and Nabors Drilling with 10 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.