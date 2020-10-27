TAQA, ARC, Shell, Chesapeake, Discovery Natural Resources, WPX Energy lead Canada’s only well site facilities onshore virtual event













North America’s First & Only Well Site Facilities Onshore Congress Focused on Canada Returns Virtually This December

There has been a significant uptake in the development of new projects and expansion of existing facilities in the Canada recently but the focus is still on innovation and cost savings. Operators want to get projects off the ground sooner so that they can start making money quickly. But Canada’s E&Ps are operating in a very different environment than anywhere else. Stringent regulations, gas conservation requirements and extreme temperatures mean facilities need to be designed to accommodate for these nuances without increasing capital outlay and the cost of operating.

This is why Canadian Onshore Well Site Facilities Optimization & Methane Emissions Reduction Technology 2020 focuses on only those essential areas to help operators comply with these challenges, with tailored solution-focus areas on need-to-know issues:

Maintaining Profitability

What are the leading strategies on reducing emission levels?

How can you retrofit facilities with new technologies whilst keeping costs down?

Achieving Close To Zero Emissions And Lower Environmental Footprint

What are the latest methane detection, tracking & mitigation technologies?

Where should you prioritize your investment & spend?

Switching From Instrument Gas To Electrics

How can you utilize electrification?

How can it assist you in minimizing emission levels and staying under the set annual limit?

Powering Off Grid Facilities

What are the leading strategies & technologies for powering electric pneumatics on remote well sites?

What are the operator success stories you need to hear about?

Delivering Timeline & Emission Reporting

What are the new tools available for emission data & leak survey reporting?

Gain clarity on how they can help you meet new regulations

Participating in this Virtual Event will deliver value on a number of levels:

Premium Content – E&P Case Studies & E&P-led Panel Sessions Being Presented Online Over 2 Days – Previous virtual event participants have told us that listening to our industry speakers has provided opportunities to benchmark with other E&Ps, helping them to understand future potential challenges and learn from successes and failures. You can watch all presentations live in real time, and pose questions to our speakers, plus access the recorded video sessions and presentation materials once the event is finished for your future reference.

Building Connections – The Virtual event serves to bring the Canadian Onshore Well Site Facilities community together at one time, in one place, to listen to engaging content and share ideas on future solutions and technologies. You can see which participants are online at any one time, instant message other participants or speakers and participate in pre-organized video chats with speakers or other participants on topics of high interest. Audience Quality – Only senior level engineers with a high interest in the topic of this niche conference will be present, and unlike a free webinar, the engagement rate is much higher. No need to waste time – your participation will immediately connect you to the right people in the industry.

Exclusive discount for BOE Report Readers – Register by November 5, and make an Early Bird Saving of $100 plus an additional 10% using the registration code BOE10.

Website: http://www.facilities-methane-emissions-reduction-technology.com/

Registration: https://www.canadian-business-conferences.com/c802/canadian-onshore-well-site-facilities-optimization-and-methane-emissions-reduction-technology-2020/