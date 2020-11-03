BOE Report

Prospect generating company has Duvernay Oil Prospect for sale in the Golden Spike area

Highlights

  • 16,640 Acres (26 Sections)
  • 100% Working Interest
  • No Encumbrances
  • 4 year term (2024)
  • Crown Royalty Holiday
  • Thermal Maturity from core (Tmax) of 444
  • TOC wt% 9.86
  • Located in the oil window
  • 40m to 50m thick
  • Top and bottom Seals
  • Anticipated to be over pressured
  • Hybrid Shale/Carbonate Reservoir
  • Drill depth of 2,000m allows for drilling cost savings and improved economics

Click image for full Presentation

For inquiries, please contact Andy Prefontaine, andyprefontaine@shaw.ca 403.874.8774

OSY Rentals