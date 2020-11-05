Paramount Resources Ltd. reports third quarter 2020 results

CALGARY, AB , Nov. 5, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Sales volumes averaged 61,064 Boe/d (39 percent liquids) in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 68,839 Boe/d (39 percent liquids) in the second quarter. Third quarter sales volumes at Karr averaged 19,246 Boe/d (57 percent liquids) compared to 16,009 Boe/d (52 percent liquids) in the second quarter. At Wapiti, third quarter sales volumes were 7,925 Boe/d (63 percent liquids), approximately 7,000 Boe/d lower than the second quarter, due to an unplanned six-week outage at a third-party natural gas processing facility in the Wapiti field (the “Wapiti Plant”). Paramount is pursuing a claim under its contingent business interruption insurance policy related to the outage. The policy has a 30-day waiting period and recoveries are expected to exceed $5 million .

At Karr, the five wells on the 2-1 pad were brought on production through permanent facilities in early September. Average gross peak 30-day production per well was 1,463 Boe/d, including 735 Bbl/d of wellhead liquids, with an average wellhead CGR of 168 Bbl/MMcf. (1)

Despite lower production, Paramount’s netback was $44.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting higher liquids prices. (2)

in the third quarter of 2020 compared to in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting higher liquids prices. Cash from operating activities was $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted funds flow was $29.5 million or $0.22 per share. (2)

in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted funds flow was or per share. Third quarter capital spending totaled $50.5 million , primarily related to drilling and completion activities at Karr. Spending included a portion of the previously-announced acceleration of certain activities from 2021.

, primarily related to drilling and completion activities at Karr. Spending included a portion of the previously-announced acceleration of certain activities from 2021. The Company continues to realize significant cost savings in its capital program through its focus on well design, increased efficiencies and lower vendor rates, while not compromising on completion effectiveness: All-in lease construction, drilling, completion, equip and tie-in (collectively, “DCET”) costs for the five-well (all Middle Montney) Karr 2-1 pad averaged $7.3 million per well, $0.2 million lower than prior estimates. This represents a 39 percent reduction compared with average DCET costs for Karr wells in 2018 and 2019. Completion activities at the five-well (three Upper Montney and two Middle Montney) Karr 5-16 West pad have recently been concluded and preliminary lease construction, drilling and completion costs are estimated at $7.2 million per well. At Wapiti, completion activities at the five-well (two Middle Montney and three Lower Montney) 5-3 West pad were recently concluded. The Company estimates preliminary lease construction, drilling and completion costs of $7.3 million per well. Despite higher fluid and proppant intensity, estimated completion costs are approximately 30 percent lower than the 2019 5-3 East pad due to improved efficiencies and optimized completion design.



_____________________________ (1) Production measured at the wellhead. Natural gas sales volumes are lower by approximately 7 percent and liquids sales volumes are lower by approximately 7 percent due to shrinkage. Excludes days when the wells did not produce. The production rates and volumes stated are over a short period of time and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. CGRs are calculated by dividing raw wellhead liquids volumes by raw wellhead natural gas volumes. See Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions in the Advisories section. (2) “Netback” and “Adjusted funds flow” are Non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Measures” in the Advisories section.

Paramount, in collaboration with its vendors, has received approval for up to approximately $10 million of funding under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“ASRP”) to date. It is anticipated that approximately $4 million of abandonment and reclamation work under the ASRP will occur in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the remainder to be undertaken in 2021.

of funding under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“ASRP”) to date. It is anticipated that approximately of abandonment and reclamation work under the ASRP will occur in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the remainder to be undertaken in 2021. The Company has completed the installation of the remaining low-bleed controllers in the Grande Prairie Region which brings the high-bleed emission reduction project to completion across the organization. In total, 1,900 high-bleed controllers have been replaced, reducing annual GHG emissions by an estimated 75,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (“CO 2 e”).(1)

CORPORATE

Paramount has now exceeded its previously announced 2020 cost reduction targets of $25 million in operating costs and $15 million in general and administrative expenses. Operating costs averaged $11.10 /Boe in the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter operating costs are now anticipated to average approximately $11.50 /Boe as a result of higher fourth quarter production and the Company’s continued efforts in sustainably improving its cost structure.

in operating costs and in general and administrative expenses. The Company is maintaining its 2020 capital guidance of $225 million .

. Paramount has largely brought back production that was previously shut-in due to the deterioration of commodity prices in the second quarter.

Paramount is increasing the mid-point of its production guidance, with sales volumes anticipated to average between 70,000 Boe/d and 72,000 Boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting the Company’s confidence in the onstream timing of new wells.

Long-term debt at September 30, 2020 was $792.7 million .

was . Paramount has undertaken an active hedging program and in the third quarter added several additional hedges to provide greater funds flow certainty and further protect the Company’s capital program. Nearly 50 percent of the Company’s anticipated fourth quarter production is hedged. See below under “Hedging”.

_____________________________ (1) Excludes GHG emissions related to certain natural gas-weighted properties that were sold in late 2019.

2021 CAPITAL PROGRAM

Paramount expects to finalize its 2021 capital budget and related guidance in the first quarter of 2021. Based on preliminary planning and current market conditions, Paramount anticipates 2021 capital spending, excluding land acquisitions and abandonment and reclamation activities, to range between $225 million and $275 million. A capital program in this range would be expected to result in:

2021 annual average sales volumes of between 77,500 Boe/d and 82,500 Boe/d (45% liquids); and

adjusted funds flow that exceeds capital spending by approximately $100 million , assuming the midpoint of the capital spending and production ranges, realized pricing of $32.00 /Boe, operating costs of $11.25 /Boe and transportation and processing costs of $4.00 /Boe.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

GRANDE PRAIRIE REGION

Grande Prairie Region sales volumes and netbacks are summarized below:

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 % Change Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 67.3 78.3 (14) Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 13,960 16,309 (14) Other NGLs (Bbl/d) 2,060 1,680 23 Total (Boe/d) 27,237 31,039 (12) % liquids 59% 58% % Change in $ Netback ($ millions) ($/Boe) ($ millions) ($/Boe) millions Petroleum and natural gas sales 79.1 31.58 60.3 21.34 31 Royalties (1) (2.2) (0.90) 0.3 0.12 NM Operating expense (38.8) (15.47) (38.8) (13.73) – Transportation and NGLs processing (15.6) (6.23) (12.9) (4.58) 21 22.5 8.98 8.9 3.15 153 (1) Second quarter royalties were impacted by lower prices and adjustments related to prior year gas cost allowance. NM means not meaningful

Karr

Karr sales volumes and netbacks are summarized below:

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 % Change Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 49.2 46.1 7 Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 9,541 7,501 27 Other NGLs (Bbl/d) 1,503 829 81 Total (Boe/d) 19,246 16,009 20 % liquids 57% 52% % Change in $ Netback ($ millions) ($/Boe) ($ millions) ($/Boe) millions Petroleum and natural gas sales 54.9 31.01 29.4 20.20 87 Royalties (1) (1.4) (0.80) 1.3 0.87 NM Operating expense (26.2) (14.77) (22.4) (15.39) 17 Transportation and NGLs processing (10.9) (6.17) (7.2) (4.91) 51 16.4 9.27 1.1 0.77 NM (1) Second quarter royalties were impacted by lower prices and adjustments related to prior year gas cost allowance. NM means not meaningful

Third quarter sales volumes at Karr averaged 19,246 Boe/d (57 percent liquids) compared to 16,009 Boe/d (52 percent liquids) in the second quarter. Sales volumes were higher primarily due to production contributions from the 12-18 pad that first flowed through test facilities in the second quarter and was subsequently brought onstream through permanent facilities in early July, as well as the 2-1 pad that was brought onstream through permanent facilities in early September. Sales volumes also benefited from a pipeline debottlenecking project designed to mitigate current and potential future back-out issues as new pads are brought on production. The project included the installation of booster pumps servicing the southwest extents of the Karr gathering system and has resulted in improved runtime of both legacy and new wells in the area.

Per unit operating costs continue to trend lower as a result of increasing volumes combined with the impact of two water disposal wells that were brought into service at the end of the first quarter. The Company continues to expect these wells to meet Karr area development needs as production ramps up. Per unit operating and transportation costs are expected to decline as the Company ramps up production in the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021.

The five-wells on the 2-1 pad averaged gross peak 30-day production per well of 1,463 Boe/d, including 735 Bbl/d of wellhead liquids, and an average wellhead CGR of 168 Bbl/MMcf.(1) These wells exhibit higher gas production compared to other recently drilled Karr wells, which is in line with expectations.

In 2020, Paramount implemented data analytics workflows that incorporate and leverage proprietary geoscience characterization and daily well performance with public data sources. Utilizing this data foundation, Paramount is able to generate advanced predictive models to rapidly assess development opportunities at its Grande Prairie Montney assets under a variety of scenarios and implement changes to completion design, well spacing and other factors to maximize returns. Improved completion design is one of the primary reasons that costs in the Karr area have been trending downward while completion effectiveness has been maintained. All-in DCET costs at the 2-1 pad averaged $7.3 million per well, representing a 39 percent reduction compared with average DCET costs for Karr wells in 2018 and 2019.

At the five-well 5-16 West pad, completion activities were recently concluded and preliminary lease construction, drilling and completion costs are coming in at an estimated $7.2 million per well. The pre-building and modularization of above ground well equipment packages on this pad improved schedule efficiency, and the Company anticipates bringing these wells on production in late November.

Paramount recently commenced drilling six Middle Montney wells on the Karr 3-10 pad. The Company plans to complete, tie-in and bring on production all six of these wells in the first half of 2021. Additionally, lease construction at the five-well 7-18 pad has begun, with drilling anticipated to start in December 2020.

_____________________________ (1) Production measured at the wellhead. Natural gas sales volumes are lower by approximately 7 percent and liquids sales volumes are lower by approximately 7 percent due to shrinkage. Excludes days when the wells did not produce. The production rates and volumes stated are over a short period of time and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. CGRs are calculated by dividing raw wellhead liquids volumes by raw wellhead natural gas volumes. See Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions in the Advisories section.

The following table summarizes the performance of Karr wells on the 2-1, 12-18, 1-19, and 4-24 pads, as well as the five wells drilled in 2018 and the 27 wells drilled in the 2016/2017 capital program at Karr:

Peak 30-Day (1) Cumulative (2) Total Wellhead Liquids CGR (3) Total Wellhead

Liquids CGR (3) Days on

Production (Boe/d) (Bbl/d) (Bbl/MMcf) (MBoe) (MBbl) (Bbl/MMcf) 2-1 Pad 03/14-12-066-05W6/0 1,490 764 175 87 39 133 67 04/16-12-066-05W6/0 1,723 977 218 97 50 174 65 05/15-12-066-05W6/0 1,376 621 137 88 40 137 67 05/16-12-066-05W6/0 1,428 667 146 92 45 160 66 06/15-12-066-05W6/0 1,300 646 165 84 39 144 65 Avg. per well 1,463 735 168 90 43 151 66 12-18 Pad 00/09-17-065-05W6/2 1,304 1,056 710 85 67 616 127 00/16-17-065-05W6/0 1,644 1,262 550 125 92 476 124 02/09-17-065-05W6/0 1,757 1,350 553 145 107 473 127 02/16-17-065-05W6/0 1,692 1,181 385 166 111 335 128 03/09-17-065-05W6/0 1,567 1,232 614 146 111 533 127 Avg. per well 1,593 1,216 538 133 98 454 127 1-19 Pad 03/13-29-065-05W6/0 1,704 1,209 407 339 228 342 312 03/14-29-065-05W6/0 1,357 1,067 611 192 142 474 244 04/13-29-065-05W6/0 1,566 1,170 493 279 195 386 304 Avg. per well 1,542 1,149 486 270 188 384 287 4-24 Pad 00/01-11-065-06W6/0 1,878 1,271 349 408 242 244 407 00/02-12-065-06W6/0 1,836 1,308 413 329 223 351 412 00/03-12-065-06W6/0 2,307 1,583 365 527 330 279 425 00/04-12-065-06W6/0 2,097 1,329 289 537 316 238 418 02/03-12-065-06W6/0 2,029 1,308 302 463 284 263 419 Avg. per well 2,029 1,360 338 453 279 268 416 2018 Wells 5 wells (Avg. per well) 1,877 1,121 247 651 337 180 680 2016/2017 Wells 27 wells (Avg. per well) 1,969 1,171 245 758 377 165 918

(1) Peak 30-Day is the highest daily average production rate over a 30-day consecutive period for each well, measured at the wellhead. Natural gas sales volumes are approximately 7 percent lower and liquids sales volumes are approximately 7 percent lower due to shrinkage. Excludes days when the wells did not produce. The production rates and volumes shown are 30-day peak rates over a short period of time and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. These wells were produced at restricted rates from time-to-time due to facility and gathering system constraints. See ʺOil and Gas Measures and Definitionsʺ in the Advisories. (2) Cumulative is the aggregate production measured at the wellhead to October 31, 2020. Natural gas sales volumes are approximately 7 percent lower and liquids sales volumes are approximately 7 percent lower due to shrinkage. These wells were produced at restricted rates from time-to-time due to facility and gathering system constraints. The production rates and volumes shown are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. (3) CGRs calculated by dividing raw wellhead liquids volumes by raw wellhead natural gas volumes.

Wapiti

Wapiti sales volumes and netbacks are summarized below:

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 % Change Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 17.8 31.9 (44) Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 4,414 8,786 (50) Other NGLs (Bbl/d) 548 841 (35) Total (Boe/d) 7,925 14,940 (47) % liquids 63% 64% % Change in $ Netback ($ millions) ($/Boe) ($ millions) ($/Boe) millions Petroleum and natural gas sales 24.1 33.10 30.7 22.61 (21) Royalties (0.9) (1.18) (1.0) (0.70) (10) Operating expense (12.3) (16.88) (15.9) (11.69) (23) Transportation and NGLs processing (4.7) (6.42) (5.8) (4.24) (19) 6.2 8.62 8.0 5.98 (23)

Third quarter sales volumes at Wapiti averaged 7,925 Boe/d (63 percent liquids) compared to 14,940 Boe/d (64 percent liquids) in the second quarter. Production was shut-in due to a six-week unplanned outage at the Wapiti Plant. Paramount is pursuing a claim under its contingent business interruption insurance policy related to the outage. The policy has a 30-day waiting period and recoveries are expected to exceed $5 million.

Completion operations at the five-well 5-3 West pad commenced in October, and despite utilizing higher fluid and proppant intensity compared to the 5-3 East pad drilled in 2019, the Company estimates per well completion costs to come in approximately 30 percent lower as a result of improved efficiencies and completion design. Preliminary lease construction, drilling and completion costs are estimated at $7.3 million per well. Paramount plans to equip, tie-in and bring on production these five wells in the coming months.

Drilling of the remaining six wells on the eight-well (four Middle Montney and four Lower Montney) Wapiti 6-4 pad is scheduled to commence late in the fourth quarter. The Company plans to complete, tie-in and bring on production all eight wells in mid-2021.

The following table summarizes the performance of Wapiti wells on the 5-3 East and 9-3 pads:

Peak 30-Day (1) Cumulative (2) Total Wellhead Liquids CGR (3) Total Wellhead

Liquids CGR (3) Days on

Production (Boe/d) (Bbl/d) (Bbl/MMcf) (MBoe) (MBbl) (Bbl/MMcf) 5-3 East Pad 03/11-27-067-06W6/0 2,174 1,360 279 263 151 226 263 04/06-15-068-06W6/0 1,703 1,154 351 190 124 313 224 02/09-28-067-06W6/0 1,797 1,130 283 152 92 257 145 02/11-27-067-06W6/0 2,017 1,296 299 248 150 256 257 00/12-27-067-06W6/0 1,390 926 332 158 95 250 195 02/12-27-067-06W6/0 1,949 1,277 317 209 120 224 197 00/09-28-067-06W6/0 1,585 1,060 336 179 106 241 173 03/06-15-068-06W6/0 1,409 984 385 184 125 350 211 00/05-15-068-06W6/0 1,432 1,018 410 155 109 387 193 02/05-15-068-06W6/0 1,563 1,070 362 172 116 339 182 00/08-16-068-06W6/0 1,396 934 338 170 112 317 177 02/08-16-068-06W6/0 1,711 1,214 407 129 88 357 101 Avg. per well 1,677 1,119 334 184 116 282 193 9-3 Pad 00/11-27-067-06W6/0 1,360 880 306 246 152 268 364 03/08-15-068-06W6/0 962 689 421 176 126 414 331 04/09-27-067-06W6/0 1,536 1,102 423 368 229 276 447 03/09-27-067-06W6/0 1,268 794 279 334 205 265 448 02/06-15-068-06W6/0 1,511 1,088 429 234 158 347 316 02/09-27-067-06W6/0 1,094 769 395 298 187 282 429 03/07-15-068-06W6/0 1,042 787 516 229 151 318 414 02/10-27-067-06W6/0 1,137 779 362 289 181 278 409 03/10-27-067-06W6/0 1,111 749 345 292 173 244 429 02/08-15-068-06W6/0 969 693 419 207 139 338 385 02/07-15-068-06W6/0 1,192 815 360 227 152 340 371 Avg. per well 1,198 831 378 264 168 295 395

(1) Peak 30-Day is the highest daily average production rate over a 30-day consecutive period for each well, measured at the wellhead. Natural gas sales volumes are approximately 11 percent lower and liquids sales volumes are approximately 3 percent lower due to shrinkage under normalized operations. Excludes days when the wells did not produce. The production rates and volumes shown are 30-day peak rates over a short period of time and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells. These wells were produced at restricted rates from time-to-time due to facility and gathering system constraints. See ʺOil and Gas Measures and Definitionsʺ in the Advisories (2) Cumulative is the aggregate production measured at the wellhead to October 31, 2020. Natural gas sales volumes are approximately 11 percent lower and liquids sales volumes are approximately 3 percent lower due to shrinkage under normalized operating conditions. These wells were produced at restricted rates from time-to-time due to facility and gathering system constraints. The production rates and volumes shown are not necessarily indicative of average daily production, long-term performance or of ultimate recovery from the wells (3) CGRs calculated by dividing raw wellhead liquids volumes by raw wellhead natural gas volumes

KAYBOB REGION

Kaybob Region sales volumes averaged 25,477 Boe/d (26 percent liquids) in the third quarter compared to 29,561 Boe/d (26 percent liquids) in the second quarter. The quarter over quarter decrease was primarily attributable to natural declines and planned maintenance outages during the third quarter. The Company completed a major turnaround in the quarter of its Presley 3-29 facility on schedule, under budget and without incident.

Paramount continues to focus on operational excellence, making progress on improving its cost structure while maintaining best practices in safety, asset integrity, reliability and environmental performance. Improvements in operational efficiency have been especially impactful in the Kaybob Region, resulting in significant cost savings compared with previous years.

Paramount holds material positions in the Duvernay and Montney resource plays in the Kaybob Region that will compete for capital in the medium term. The Company is monitoring regional competitor activity and using this information to evaluate the full field development plans for these plays. Recent competitor results have been encouraging, including an offsetting well just north-east of the Company’s Kaybob North Duvernay field that appears to have produced the highest ever monthly oil/condensate volume for a Duvernay well in the basin.

Supporting production in the Region is a network of owned infrastructure including the Company’s crude oil terminal that was first put into service in the fourth quarter of 2019. The pipeline connected terminal provides Paramount the opportunity to increase netbacks for its Kaybob area crude and condensate volumes and capture incremental value in price differentials.

CENTRAL ALBERTA AND OTHER REGION

Central Alberta and Other Region sales volumes averaged 8,350 Boe/d (14 percent liquids) compared to 8,239 Boe/d (12 percent liquids) in the second quarter.

Paramount holds a material, contiguous Duvernay position at Willesden Green and continues to actively evaluate longer-term full field development plans for this asset.

GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION INITIATIVE

As part of Paramount’s continued commitment to responsible energy development, the Company has been participating in GHG emission reduction programs and investing in new equipment to reduce GHG emissions from its operations. Upstream emissions intensity (combined Scope 1 and Scope 2) was 18.5 kg CO 2 e/Boe in 2019, an 18 percent reduction from the previous year. This compares to the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (“OGCI”) group average of 21.1 kg CO 2 e/Boe in 2019 and their stated target of 20.0 kg CO 2 e/Boe by the year 2025. OGCI is an international industry-led organization comprised of 12 of the world’s largest energy companies, representing over one fifth of global oil and gas production.

The Company has completed its project in the Grande Prairie area to replace approximately 200 high-bleed controllers with modern low-bleed units at well sites. These new units are expected to eliminate approximately 8,600 tonnes of GHG emissions per year and generate approximately $0.5 million in GHG credits under current regulations through 2022. This project, which was part of a larger, multi-year initiative where approximately 1,900 high-bleed controllers have been replaced, is estimated to reduce annual GHG emissions by approximately 75,000 tonnes of CO2e when compared to baseline 2017 emissions.(1) Paramount continues to evaluate its assets for further methane reduction opportunities.

____________________________________ (1) Excludes GHG emissions related to certain natural gas-weighted properties that were sold in late 2019.

HEDGING

The Company’s commodity hedging position as at September 30, 2020 is summarized below:

Natural Gas:

Rest of 2020 ~60,000 MMBtu/d at US$2.58/MMBtu ~66,800 GJ/d at CDN$2.18/GJ 2021 ~67,500 MMBtu/d at US$2.73/MMBtu ~60,000 GJ/d at CDN$2.54/GJ

Oil:

Rest of 2020 ~4,000 Bbl/d at CDN$80.11/Bbl ~9,700 Bbl/d at US$43.22/Bbl 2021 5,000 Bbl/d at US$44.10/Bbl

Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company hedged the differential on 1,000 Bbl/d of condensate at Edmonton for the first quarter of 2021 at WTI plus US$0.50/Bbl.

Further details of Paramount’s commodity hedging position are provided in its third quarter 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s Class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

Paramount’s third quarter 2020 results, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements can be obtained at https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1328030/Paramount_Resources_Ltd__Paramount_Resources_Ltd__Reports_Third.pdf

This information will also be made available through Paramount’s website at www.paramountres.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A summary of historical financial and operating results is also available on Paramount’s website at http://www.paramountres.com/investor-relations/financial-reports#2020.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS (1) ($ millions, except as noted) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Net loss (23.3) (75.7) per share – basic and diluted ($/share) (0.17) (0.57) Cash from (used in) operating activities 11.4 (14.2) per share – basic and diluted ($/share) 0.09 (0.11) Adjusted funds flow 29.5 19.0 per share – basic and diluted ($/share) 0.22 0.14 Total assets 3,041.9 3,066.4 Long-term debt 792.7 754.9 Net debt 836.5 810.7 Common shares outstanding (thousands)(2) 133,784 133,784 Sales volumes Natural gas (MMcf/d) 224.0 253.2 Condensate and oil (Bbl/d) 19,782 22,823 Other NGLs (Bbl/d) (3) 3,952 3,817 Total (Boe/d) 61,064 68,839 % liquids 39% 39% Grande Prairie Region (Boe/d) 27,237 31,039 Kaybob Region (Boe/d) 25,477 29,561 Central Alberta and Other Region (Boe/d) 8,350 8,239 Total (Boe/d) 61,064 68,839 Netback $/Boe (4) $/Boe (4) Natural gas revenue 40.0 1.94 44.7 1.94 Condensate and oil revenue 88.7 48.74 60.3 29.05 Other NGLs revenue (3) 6.6 18.10 4.3 12.28 Royalty and sulphur revenue 3.5 ─ 3.9 ─ Petroleum and natural gas sales 138.8 24.70 113.2 18.07 Royalties (4.3) (0.77) (3.6) (0.57) Operating expense (62.4) (11.10) (62.6) (9.99) Transportation and NGLs processing (5) (27.8) (4.95) (25.3) (4.04) Netback 44.3 7.88 21.7 3.47 Commodity contract settlements 9.8 1.75 12.9 2.05 Netback including commodity contract settlements 54.1 9.63 34.6 5.52 Total Capital Expenditures Grande Prairie Region 46.1 36.7 Kaybob Region 2.7 1.8 Central Alberta and Other Region 0.2 0.8 Corporate 1.5 1.5 Land and property acquisitions ─ 0.6 Total capital expenditures 50.5 41.4 Asset retirement obligation settlements 0.7 4.0

(1) Readers are referred to the advisories concerning Non-GAAP Measures and Oil and Gas Measures and Definitions in the Advisories section of this document. This table contains the following Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted Funds Flow, Net Debt, Netback, and Total Capital Expenditures (2) Common shares are presented net of shares held in trust under the Company’s restricted share unit plan (000’s of common shares): Q3 2020: 414 and Q2 2020: 414 (3) Other NGLs means ethane, propane and butane (4) Natural gas revenue presented as $/Mcf (5) Includes downstream transportation costs and NGLs fractionation costs