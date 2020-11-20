Canada’s weekly rig count at 108













Canada averaged 108 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 56 are drilling for oil, 49 are drilling for natural gas, 1 for potash, and 2 for other. Drilling activity by province is 70 in Alberta, 18 in Saskatchewan, 19 in British Columbia, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 24 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 10 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 10 per cent, and Nabors Drilling with 10 per cent.

