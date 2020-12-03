Be heard! Regulators are accepting public comments for these projects

There are currently six oil & gas and mining projects in a public comment period with the BC EAO and the IAAC. Most notably are the Vopak storage and export facility in Prince Rupert, the Town North Gas Plant Expansion near Wonowon, the Eagle Mountain – Woodfibre Gas Pipeline, and the Heartland Complex Expansion Project in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland. To learn about these projects, and have your voice heard, follow the links below.
Project: Vopak Pacific Canada Project – bulk liquids tank storage and marine export facility
Comment Period: November 16 to December 31, 2020
Project Overview
Project: Town North Gas Plant Expansion – expanding the processing capacity of the gas plant
Comment Period: November 16 to December 7, 2020 (ENDING SOON)
Project Overview (Not yet available)
Project: Eagle Mountain – Woodfibre Gas Pipeline (Fortis BC Energy Vancouver Island Inc.) – constructing and operating a 47 km long 24 inch diameter natural gas pipeline
Comment Period: November 9 to December 24, 2020
Project Overview
Project: Heartland Complex Expansion Project (Value Chain Solutions) – expanding a bitumen upgrader and refinery
Comment Period: November 19 to December 9, 2020 (ENDING SOON)
Project Overview
Project: Valentine Gold Project (Marathon Gold Corporation) – constructing, operating, decommissioning, and reclaiming an open-pit gold mine
Comment Period: November 3 to December 23, 2020
Project Overview
