Pembina Pipeline Corporation releases 2020 sustainability report

“As we continue our ESG journey, our focus will remain on continuous improvement, transparency and engagement. Building upon our strong foundation, we will seek to further integrate sustainable business practices throughout the Company”, said Mick Dilger, Pembina’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today, I am pleased to announce the addition of Janet Loduca, who has joined Pembina as General Counsel and Vice President, Legal and Sustainability. With over 30 years of legal, environmental, regulatory and sustainability experience, Janet will be instrumental in advancing our ESG priorities and developing a long-term sustainability strategy”, added Mr. Dilger.
Pembina recognizes the growing risks and opportunities of climate change and the role our industry must play in reducing greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions while supplying the world with affordable and reliable energy. As a company we are committed to pursuing emissions reduction initiatives across our businesses. We assess opportunities and employ new practices that can lower our emissions footprint, including investing in co-generation facilities. We recently completed the construction of a co-generation facility at our Redwater Complex, which will reduce our emissions intensity, and are evaluating similar opportunities at other locations.
We have also launched a process to enhance ESG integration across the Company, including establishing a governance framework to develop a longer-term GHG strategy and emissions intensity reduction targets. Our targets will guide business decisions, drive emissions reductions and improve overall emissions intensity performance, while increasing our long-term value and resilience. Finally, we believe that linking compensation to corporate performance on these important factors aligns with long-term value creation and our stakeholders’ interests. As such, we are focused on redesigning our compensation methodologies for 2021 with ESG performance as a significant component.
Sustainability Performance Highlights
- Working safely is a way of life at Pembina and our safety record continues to exceed the industry average;
- Pembina is proud to once again be recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers;
- Demonstrated our support to the communities in which we have a presence, with a direct investment of $10 million in 2019, a 30 percent increase over the prior year;
- Increased the number of Aboriginal suppliers utilized in 2019, a 32 percent jump over the prior year;
- Successfully leased and remediated a historically contaminated site to create a key income generating asset, Pembina’s Prince Rupert Terminal, a propane export facility anticipated to be in-service in 2021;
- Advanced the implementation strategy for our Carbon Stand as well as our Inclusion and Diversity Stand; and
- Increased Board diversity with women now representing 36 percent of Pembina’s Board of Directors.
For more information about our updated metrics and other performance data, please find the Company’s 2020 Report on Pembina’s website.
About Pembina
Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; is growing an export terminals business; and is currently developing a petrochemical facility to convert propane into polypropylene. Pembina’s integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina’s service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.
Purpose of Pembina:
To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:
- Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;
- Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;
- Employees say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and
- Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.
Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.