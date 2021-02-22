Gibson Energy announces 2020 fourth quarter and year-end results and announces a dividend increase

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “aim”, “target”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “propose”, “might”, “may”, “will”, “shall”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “predict”, “forecast”, “pursue”, “potential” and “capable” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect Gibson’s beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, future operating and financial results, future growth in world-wide demand for crude oil and petroleum products; crude oil prices; no material defaults by the counterparties to agreements with Gibson; Gibson’s ability to obtain qualified personnel, owner-operators, lease operators and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the regulatory framework governing taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Gibson conducts and will conduct its business; changes in credit ratings applicable to Gibson; operating costs; future capital expenditures to be made by Gibson; Gibson’s ability to obtain financing for its capital programs on acceptable terms; the Company’s future debt levels; the impact of increasing competition on the Company; the impact of changes in government policies on Gibson; the impact of future changes in accounting policies on the Company’s consolidated financial statements; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including related government responses thereto, on demand for crude oil and petroleum products and Gibson’s operations generally; Gibson’s ability to effectively transition its operations as required in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of coverage under Gibson’s insurance policies (including in respect of Gibson’s business interruption insurance policy); the Company’s ability to successfully implement the plans and programs disclosed in Gibson’s strategy and other assumptions inherent in management’s expectations in respect of the forward-looking statements identified herein. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Gibson believe these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that the results or events anticipated in these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results or events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other things, risks inherent in the businesses conducted by Gibson; competitive factors in the industries in which Gibson operates; prevailing global and domestic financial market and economic conditions; world-wide demand for crude oil and petroleum products; volatility of commodity prices, currency and interest rates fluctuations; product supply and demand; operating costs and the accuracy of cost estimates; exposure to counterparties and partners, including ability and willingness of such parties to satisfy contractual obligations in a timely manner; future capital expenditures; capital expenditures by oil and gas companies; production of crude oil; decommissioning, abandonment and reclamation costs; changes to Gibson’s business plans or strategy; ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital, generally, and on terms acceptable to Gibson; changes in government policies, laws and regulations, including environmental and tax laws and regulations; competition for employees and other personnel, equipment, material and services related thereto; dependence on certain key suppliers and key personnel; reputational risks; acquisition and integration risks; risks associated with the Hardisty DRU project; capital project delivery and success; risks associated with Gibson’s use of technology; ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary for the conduct of Gibson’s business; the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, equipment, materials and services; labour relations; seasonality and adverse weather conditions, including its impact on product demand, exploration, production and transportation; inherent risks associated with the exploration, development, production and transportation of crude oil and petroleum products; risks related to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses related thereto, and the impact thereof to the other risks inherent in the businesses conducted by Gibson; risks related to actions of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, including the effect thereof on the demand for crude oil and petroleum products and commodity prices; and political developments around the world, including the areas in which Gibson operates, many of which are beyond the control of Gibson. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For an additional discussion of material risk factors relating to Gibson and its operations, please refer to those included in Gibson’s Annual Information Form dated February 22, 2021 as filed on SEDAR and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release refers to certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with IFRS. Distributable cash flow is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management considers this to be an important supplemental measure of the Company’s performance and believes this measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in industries with similar capital structures. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Upgrade and replacement capital expenditures are deducted from distributable cash flow as there is an ongoing requirement to incur these types of expenditures. The Company may deduct or include additional items in its calculation of distributable cash flow; these items would generally, but not necessarily, be items of a non-recurring nature. Additional information about reconciliation of historical distributable cash flow to its most closely related IFRS measure, cash flow from operating activities can be found in Gibson’s Management Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months ended December 31

Years ended December 31

2020 2019 2020 2019 Continuing operations Segment profit $ 84,345 $ 132,015 $ 469,047 $ 494,250 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 80,356 125,949 447,499 459,219 Cash flow from operating activities 44,940 105,670 459,551 362,155 Distributable cash flow (1) 54,096 75,810 298,888 301,539 Growth capital and equity investments (3) $ 60,807 $ 46,703 $ 308,944 $ 229,081

Last Twelve Months – As at December 31 2020 2019 Debt and dividend payout ratios (1,2) Debt to capitalization ratio 46 % 49 % Interest coverage ratio 8.6 6.7 Dividend payout ratio 66 % 64 %

Years ended December 31 2020 2019 2018 Revenue $ 4,938,066 $ 7,336,322 $ 6,846,589 Net income 121,309 176,339 81,125 Basic income per share 0.83 1.21 0.57 Diluted income per share 0.82 1.19 0.56 Dividends declared 198,667 192,001 190,326 Dividends $ per share $ 1.36 $ 1.32 $ 1.32 As at December 31 2020 2019 2018 Total assets $ 3,067,160 $ 2,976,690 $ 2,809,576 Total non-current liabilities 1,856,236 1,626,916 1,461,685

______________________________

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization and other adjustments (“Adjusted EBITDA”), Distributable Cash Flow and Dividend Payout Ratio are non-GAAP measures as noted in the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. See definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures in sections titled “Summary of Quarterly Results” and “Distributable Cash flows”. Dividend payout ratio for current and prior year is based on results from continuing operations. Growth capital expenditures include contributions to the equity accounted for investments.

