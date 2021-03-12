Spartan Delta Corp. announces year-end 2020 financial results and reserves and provides updated 2021 guidance

READER ADVISORIES

Share Capital

Spartan’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture exchange (“TSXV“) under the symbol “SDE”. The volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares on the TSXV for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 was $2.95 and $2.91, respectively.

The Company uses the treasury stock method to determine the impact of dilutive securities in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS“). Under this method, only “in-the-money” dilutive instruments impact the calculation of the diluted shares outstanding. The treasury stock method assumes that the proceeds received from the exercise of all potentially dilutive instruments are used to repurchase common shares at the average market price during the period. In computing diluted net income per share and Adjusted Funds from Operations per share for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the effect of stock options was excluded because they were not in-the-money based on the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares during the periods.

As of the date hereof, the Company has 60.2 million common shares outstanding, 16.1 million common share purchase warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $1 per share, and 3.4 million stock options outstanding with an average exercise price of $3 per share.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains certain financial measures, as described below, which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP“). As these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, the Company believes that their inclusion is useful to investors. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used. The non-GAAP measures used in this release, represented by the capitalized and defined terms outlined below, are used by Spartan as key measures of financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of Adjusted Funds Flow, Free Funds Flow, Adjusted Funds from Operations, Operating Income, Operating Netback, Corporate Netback and Net Debt (Surplus), see the MD&A, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Netback

“Operating Income (Loss)” is calculated by deducting operating and transportation expenses from total revenue, after realized gains or losses on commodity price derivative financial instruments. Total revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales, net of royalties, plus processing and other revenue. The Company refers to Operating Income (Loss) expressed per unit of production as an “Operating Netback“.

Adjusted Funds from Operations and Corporate Netback

“Adjusted Funds from Operations” is calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, transaction costs on acquisitions and settlements of decommissioning obligations. Adjusted Funds from Operations can also be calculated by deducting general and administrative and interest expenses (net of interest income) from Operating Income (Loss). Spartan’s “Corporate Netback” is equal to Adjusted Funds from Operations expressed per unit of production.

“Adjusted Funds from Operations per share” is calculated on a consistent basis with net income (loss) per share, using basic and diluted weighted average common shares as determined in accordance with IFRS (refer to additional information under “Reader Advisories – Share Capital“).

Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Funds Flow

“Adjusted Funds Flow” is calculated by deducting settlements of decommissioning obligations and lease payments from Adjusted Funds from Operations. The Company believes Adjusted Funds Flow is an appropriate metric to compare relative to Net Debt because it reflects the net cash flow generated from routine business operations and because Spartan does not include lease liabilities in its definition of Net Debt (Surplus).

“Free Funds Flow” is calculated as Adjusted Funds Flow less total net capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions. Spartan believes Free Funds Flow provides an indication to investors and Spartan shareholders of the amount of funds the Company has available for future capital allocation decisions.

Net Debt (Surplus)

“Net Debt (Surplus)” includes bank debt, net of Adjusted Working Capital. “Adjusted Working Capital” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities and lease liabilities. As at December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Adjusted Working Capital deficit (surplus) includes cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and deposits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and the current portion of decommissioning obligations. Spartan uses Net Debt (Surplus) as a measure of the Company’s financial position and liquidity, however it is not intended to be viewed as an alternative to other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

IRR

“Internal rate of return” of “IRR” is a rate of return measure used to compare the profitability of an investment and represents the discount rate at which the net present value of costs equals the net present value of the benefits. The higher a project’s IRR, the more desirable the project.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “endeavor”, “continue”, “estimate”, “evaluate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “monitor”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “able”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “consider”, “focus”, “identify”, “use”, “utilize”, “manage”, “maintain”, “remain”, “result”, “cultivate”, “could”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the intentions of management and the Company with respect to its growth strategy and business plan; the closing of the Acquisitions and the concurrent financings, and the timing thereof; the use of the proceeds from the concurrent financings; anticipated synergies created from the Acquisitions and Spartan’s ability to capitalizing thereon; the implementation of the Company’s consolidation strategy; Spartan’s expectations regarding its 2021 drilling program; Spartan’s expectations regarding Net Debt (Surplus) levels; Spartan plans to deliver strong operational performance and to generate free funds flow; Spartan’s production forecasts; Spartan’s cost-cutting measures and the results thereof; and Spartan’s 2021 budget and financial/operational guidance.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Spartan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of the Company, expected production, market conditions, receipt of regulatory and other approvals for the Acquisitions and the concurrent financings and benefits and synergies arising from the Acquisitions. Although Spartan believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Spartan can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility, impacts of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the retention of key management and employees. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and MD&A for additional risk factors relating to Spartan, which can be accessed either on Spartan’s website at www.spartandeltacorp.com or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Spartan undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Future-Oriented Financial Information

Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information in this press release, as defined by applicable Canadian securities legislation, has been approved by management of Spartan. Readers are cautioned that any such future-oriented financial information contained herein, including (but not limited to) references to Net Debt (Surplus) levels, Adjusted Funds Flow and the Company’s “Outlook and Guidance” for 2021, should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, the Company’s expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future activities or results.

Oil and Gas Advisories

All reserve references in this press release are “Company share reserves”. Company share reserves are the applicable company’s total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties and including any royalty interests payable to the company.

It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future amounts presented in the tables above represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of the crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. All evaluations and summaries of future net revenue are stated prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges or general and administrative expenses and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimate future capital expenditures.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management, such as “development capital”, “F&D costs”, “operating netback”, “recycle ratio” and “reserve life index”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons.

“Development capital” means the aggregate exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year on reserves that are categorized as development. Development capital excludes capitalized administration costs.

“Undeveloped F&D costs” are calculated as the sum of development capital, divided by the undeveloped reserves at the proved undeveloped and proved plus probable undeveloped levels.

“Operating netback” see “Reader Advisories – Non-GAAP Measures“.

“Recycle ratio” is measured by dividing operating netback by F&D cost per boe for the year.

“Reserve life index” or “RLI” is calculated as total Company share reserves divided by annualized fourth quarter actual production.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare our operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling inventory in three categories: (i) proved locations; (ii) probable locations; and (iii) unbooked locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from the McDaniel Report and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on our prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources.

Of the 864 (590 net) total drilling locations identified herein, 75 (63 net) are proved locations, 43 (38 net) are probable locations and 746 (489 net) are unbooked locations.

Of the 118 (101 net) FDC drilling locations identified herein, 75 (63 net) are proved locations, and 43 (38 net) are probable locations.

Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that we will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources, or production. The drilling locations on which we drill wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Other Measurements

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This press release contains various references to the abbreviation “boe” which means barrels of oil equivalent. Where amounts are expressed on a boe basis, natural gas volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at six thousand cubic feet per barrel. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is significantly different than the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil and natural gas. This conversion factor is an industry accepted norm and is not based on either energy content or current prices. Such abbreviation may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

Throughout this press release, “crude oil” or “oil” refers to light and medium crude oil product types as defined by NI 51-101. Condensate is a natural gas liquid as defined by NI 51-101. References to “natural gas liquids” or “NGLs” throughout this press release comprise pentane, butane, propane, and ethane, being all NGLs as defined by NI 51-101 other than condensate, which is disclosed separately because the value equivalency of condensate is more closely aligned with crude oil. References to “natural gas” or “gas” relates to conventional natural gas.

Other Abbreviations