Canada's weekly rig count at 67

Alberta drilling rig

Alberta drilling rig

Canada averaged 67 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 49% are drilling for natural gas, 37% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 73% in Alberta, 24% in BC, and 3% in Saskatchewan.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 27%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Nabors Drilling with 14%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, Savanna Drilling with 8%, and AKITA Drilling Ltd. with 5%.

