Canada’s weekly rig count at 67













Canada averaged 67 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 49% are drilling for natural gas, 37% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 73% in Alberta, 24% in BC, and 3% in Saskatchewan.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 27%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Nabors Drilling with 14%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, Savanna Drilling with 8%, and AKITA Drilling Ltd. with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.