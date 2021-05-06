Greg Vogelsang joins Edge as senior VP – environmental services and will run newly formed Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd..













Edge Liability Risk Management is happy to announce the appointment of Greg Vogelsang, P.Eng., P.Geo., FEC, FGC, as Senior Vice President – Environmental Services effective May 1, 2021.

Mr. Vogelsang is a registered Professional Geoscientist and Professional Engineer with 30 years of professional experience related to environmental management and geoscience. He has extensive experience with the government of Saskatchewan – Ministry of Environment as a Senior Manager and has practised for over 20 years as a consulting Geoscientist.

Greg served as president of Geoscientists Canada, Councillor with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS), and president of the Saskatchewan Environment Industry Managers Association. Recently, Greg was elected Vice President of APEGS.

Greg’s background encompasses all facets of environmental management including Phase 1 environmental site assessments, surface reclamation, regulatory compliance and site remediation. Greg is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of Water Security Agency (WSA) drainage applications and Ministry of Environment applications.

“Greg’s extensive background in environmental engineering, reclamation, and remediation paired with our existing team’s downhole expertise perfectly rounds out the talent base of Edge to make us one of the most experienced ARO contractors in western Canada,” said John Styles, P.Eng, FEC, Executive Chairman of Edge.

On top of managing the reclamation division of Edge Liability Risk Management, Mr.Vogelsang has also been named the President and CEO of the Edge group of companies newest entity – Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd., as highlighted in our press release of May 3, 2021 (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/edge-engineering-geoscience-ltd-appoints-151000282.html).

“The addition of Greg has not only broadened our experience in energy related environmental operations, but has opened us up to new opportunities, new sectors and new clients given Greg’s history and network in the mining sector,” said Lex Ewen, P.Eng, CEO of Edge Liability Risk Management. “We have decided to capitalize on Greg’s experience set and form Edge Engineering and Geoscience Ltd. to offer environmental, engineering, and geoscience services to the mining, construction, and agriculture industries.”

To see more information on the suite of environmental services that Edge offers, please visit www.edgecorp.ca. Edge Liability Risk Management is an approved vendor for all ARO related services under the Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP) – BA ID 36793.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Lex Ewen, P.Eng.

Director

Contact:

lex.ewen@edgecorp.ca

(306) 536-6509

greg.vogelsang@edgecorp.ca

(306) 536-8919

ABOUT EDGE LIABILITY RISK MANAGEMENT

Edge Liability Risk Management (“Edge”) is a firm that specializes in the management of oil and gas environmental liabilities, with a focus on risk assessment. Edge’s industry leading solutions allow operators to realize higher sale multiples on properties and unlock deals for properties that were once seen as unsellable. Our goal is to help operators turn their liabilities into opportunities.