Canada’s Weekly Rig Count up 1 to 62













Canada averaged 62 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 43% are drilling for natural gas, 39% are drilling for oil, 5% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 13% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 66% in Alberta, 19% in BC, 12% in Saskatchewan, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 17%, Nabors Drilling with 12%, Savanna Drilling with 8%, and Horizon Drilling with 5%.