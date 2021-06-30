Prairie Provident reports on AGM voting results













CALGARY, Alberta – Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident” or the “Company”) announces the results of voting on matters submitted to shareholders at the Company’s annual meeting held today.

Election of Directors

At the meeting, each of Patrick McDonald, Mimi Lai, Derek Petrie, Ajay Sabherwal and Rob Wonnacott was nominated for election as a director of the Company for the ensuing year. Each such nominee was elected by ordinary resolution, for a term of office ending at the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

The term of office of William Roach, who had served as a director of Prairie Provident since 2018, concluded at the meeting. Dr. Roach decided to retire from the Board of Directors and did not stand for re-election.

“On behalf of the Company and the Board, I want to thank Will for his counsel and many contributions throughout his time as a director of Prairie Provident,” said Patrick R. McDonald, Chair of the Board. “We wish him the best in his continuing endeavours.”

As previously announced, Tony Berthelet, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has also been appointed as a director.

Detailed results of the voting for each director nominee at the meeting are as follows.

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Patrick McDonald (Chair) 19,764,875 59.44 13,486,504 40.56 Mimi Lai 21,617,126 65.01 11,634,253 34.99 Derek Petrie 30,805,919 92.65 2,445,460 7.35 Ajay Sabherwal 30,604,552 92.04 2,646,827 7.96 Rob Wonnacott 21,142,933 63.59 12,108,446 36.41

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders also passed an ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Following are detailed results of the voting on that resolution.

Auditor Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Ernst & Young LLP 28,602,727 71.27 11,527,510 28.73