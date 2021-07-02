Canada’s Weekly Rig Count up 6 to 140













Canada averaged 140 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.



Of those rigs, 34% are drilling for natural gas, 55% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 68% in Alberta, 21% in Saskatchewan, 10% in BC, and 1% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 14%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Nabors Drilling with 9%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.