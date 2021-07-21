CAOEC calls federal “Just Transition” legislation proposal unclear













In response to NRCAN’s announcement yesterday (“Canada Launches Just Transition Engagement”) the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors is seeking clarification on how the federal government defines “Just Transition” and why legislation may be required to support it.

With respect to building a clean energy future, Canada’s energy industry has made it abundantly clear it supports this initiative, and has decades of innovation and a track record of success that demonstrates its commitment.

“Our industry continues to be the largest investor in environmental technology and protection in the country,” explains CAOEC President & CEO Mark A. Scholz. “Our commitment to lowering emissions and producing the cleanest forms of energy in the world are there for all to see, including the federal government, who have partnered with us on many of these initiatives.”

Given the Canadian energy industry’s willingness and proven record of lowering emissions, and the strong global demand for responsible oil and gas, it is difficult to understand in what context legislation would be needed, or how transitioning to lower emissions would leave anyone behind..

“Our record clearly shows we support working towards cleaner forms of energy, and energy production. Given our alignment on these issues, we would ask the federal government to more clearly define their intentions for our industry if they are different than partnering with us as we lead the world in providing best-in-class, affordable energy, including oil and gas,” says Scholz.

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) represents Canada’s energy service contractors operating close to the wellhead.