Canada’s weekly rig count up 10 to 170













Canada’s active rig count improved by 10 and averaged 170 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 29% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 7% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 69% in Alberta, 16% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, 2% in Manitoba, and 2% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 26%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.