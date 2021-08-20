Canada’s weekly rig count down 10 to 160













Canada averaged 160 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 26% are drilling for natural gas, 62% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 71% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 26%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.