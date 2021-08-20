BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count down 10 to 160

Alberta oil well in canola field

Canada averaged 160 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 26% are drilling for natural gas, 62% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 9% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 71% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 11% in BC, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 26%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

