New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Oct. 10 SAP Financial Functional Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 8 Plant Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Oct. 7 Executive Assistant TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 7 EIC Controls Technician TC Energy Grande Prairie
Oct. 7 Business Development Representative TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 7 Entry Level Well Testing Operators Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 7 QC Coordinator Strike Group Edson
Oct. 7 Relief Truck Loading Operator Roska DBO Fort McMurray
Oct. 7 Field Services Technician Hunting Energy Services Nisku
Oct. 7 Senior SAP BPC Developer TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 7 Specialist Program Management Pembina Calgary
Oct. 7 Senior Accountant Pembina Calgary
Oct. 7 SCADA Project Manager Brunel Calgary
Oct. 6 Senior International Tax Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 6 Applications Developer TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 6 Proposal Coordinator – 1 Year Maternity Leave Strike Group Airdrie
Oct. 6 Field Operator (14/14 or 7/7 camp) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Oct. 6 Plant Operator (14/14 or 7/7 camp) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Oct. 6 Class 1 Truck Driver Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 6 Well Testing Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Oct. 6 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Oct. 6 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Oct. 6 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Oct. 6 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Oct. 6 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Oct. 6 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Oct. 6 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Oct. 6 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Oct. 6 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Oct. 6 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Oct. 6 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Oct. 6 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Oct. 6 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Oct. 6 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Oct. 6 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Oct. 6 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Oct. 6 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Oct. 6 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Oct. 6 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Oct. 6 CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Oct. 6 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Oct. 6 May 2022 – Law Student Opportunities (Various Positions) TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 6 Senior DevOps Infrastructure Analyst Pembina Calgary
Oct. 6 Facility Integrity Inspector Pembina Grande Prairie
Oct. 6 Strategic Advisory Specialist Pembina Calgary
Oct. 6 Senior Economic Development Advisor Pembina Calgary
Oct. 5 Business Analyst – Scheduling TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 5 Senior Environmental Advisor – Air Emissions & Reporting TC Energy Calgary
Oct. 5 Production Engineer PetroChina Canada Calgary
Oct. 5 Field Operator (Camp Position, 8/6) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Oct. 5 Local Plant/Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Oct. 5 Field Operators Roska DBO Tumbler Ridge
Oct. 5 Coil Tubing Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions Element Technical Services Red Deer
Oct. 5 Coil Pump Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions Element Technical Services Red Deer
Oct. 5 Joint Venture/ Operations Accountant Blue Sky Resources Ltd. Calgary
Oct. 5 Financial Accountant Blue Sky Resources Ltd. Calgary
Oct. 5 Accounts Payable Accountant Blue Sky Resources Ltd. Calgary
Oct. 5 Engineering and Compliance Technician Blue Sky Resources Ltd. Calgary