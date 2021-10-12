New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Oct. 10
|SAP Financial Functional Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 8
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Oct. 7
|Executive Assistant
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 7
|EIC Controls Technician
|TC Energy
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 7
|Business Development Representative
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 7
|Entry Level Well Testing Operators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 7
|QC Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Oct. 7
|Relief Truck Loading Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort McMurray
|Oct. 7
|Field Services Technician
|Hunting Energy Services
|Nisku
|Oct. 7
|Senior SAP BPC Developer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 7
|Specialist Program Management
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 7
|Senior Accountant
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 7
|SCADA Project Manager
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Oct. 6
|Senior International Tax Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 6
|Applications Developer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 6
|Proposal Coordinator – 1 Year Maternity Leave
|Strike Group
|Airdrie
|Oct. 6
|Field Operator (14/14 or 7/7 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Oct. 6
|Plant Operator (14/14 or 7/7 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Oct. 6
|Class 1 Truck Driver
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 6
|Well Testing Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 6
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Oct. 6
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 6
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 6
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Oct. 6
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Oct. 6
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Oct. 6
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Oct. 6
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 6
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Oct. 6
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Oct. 6
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Oct. 6
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Oct. 6
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 6
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Oct. 6
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Oct. 6
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 6
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Oct. 6
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Oct. 6
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Oct. 6
|CLASS 1 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Oct. 6
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Oct. 6
|May 2022 – Law Student Opportunities (Various Positions)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 6
|Senior DevOps Infrastructure Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 6
|Facility Integrity Inspector
|Pembina
|Grande Prairie
|Oct. 6
|Strategic Advisory Specialist
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 6
|Senior Economic Development Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Oct. 5
|Business Analyst – Scheduling
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 5
|Senior Environmental Advisor – Air Emissions & Reporting
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 5
|Production Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Oct. 5
|Field Operator (Camp Position, 8/6)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Oct. 5
|Local Plant/Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Oct. 5
|Field Operators
|Roska DBO
|Tumbler Ridge
|Oct. 5
|Coil Tubing Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Oct. 5
|Coil Pump Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Oct. 5
|Joint Venture/ Operations Accountant
|Blue Sky Resources Ltd.
|Calgary
|Oct. 5
|Financial Accountant
|Blue Sky Resources Ltd.
|Calgary
|Oct. 5
|Accounts Payable Accountant
|Blue Sky Resources Ltd.
|Calgary
|Oct. 5
|Engineering and Compliance Technician
|Blue Sky Resources Ltd.
|Calgary