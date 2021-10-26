TC Energy releases 2021 Report on sustainability and GHG emissions reduction plan













CALGARY, Alberta – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) announced today the release of its 2021 Report on Sustainability, ESG Data Sheet and GHG Emissions Reduction Plan. Together, these reports provide a comprehensive overview of the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and performance metrics. In addition, these reports highlight TC Energy’s increasing transparency on sustainability matters and the Company’s focus on, and accountability for, achieving meaningful and measurable results.

“These reports illustrate our continued commitment and contributions to creating a more sustainable and inclusive world as we participate in the energy transition,” said François Poirier, TC Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to progress the sustainability issues that matter most to us and our stakeholders, including reducing our greenhouse gas emissions intensity, committing to actions to advance reconciliation, and developing innovative energy solutions for the future.”

The 2021 Report on Sustainability and ESG Data Sheet expand on the 10 foundational sustainability commitments established in 2020 and now include 32 specific and measurable targets across all these commitments. These targets showcase the Company’s continuous improvement and establish benchmarks to measure future sustainability progress. The new GHG Emissions Reduction Plan provides additional transparency, sharing five key focus areas and a roadmap to achieve net zero by 2050. These reports highlight how TC Energy continues to meet growing demand for clean, affordable energy with a focus on protecting our planet, empowering people, and creating shared prosperity.

2021 ESG target highlights:

Announcing new targets to reduce GHG emissions intensity from our operations by 30 per cent by 2030 and position to achieve net zero emissions from our operations by 2050.

Advancing our commitment to Indigenous peoples as part of the Reconciliation Action Plan with a focus on Indigenous representation and education; and

Expanding our safety program to include advancements in targets for mental health and psychological health and safety.

“We have a direct and vital role to play in delivering a shared energy future that is more equitable, just and ultimately sustainable,” said Poirier. “This requires continued collaboration with stakeholders, challenging the status quo and pushing the boundaries on innovative thinking to be positive agents of change in society.”

TC Energy’s 2021 Report on Sustainability and ESG Data Sheet were prepared in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil and Gas—Midstream and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Electronic versions of the reports are available at: