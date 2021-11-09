Collicutt Energy Services is excited to announce a new product line of towable generators













Collicutt Energy Services (Collicutt) is excited to announce a new product line of towable generators that we have produced in-house. The first production of these generators was for two (2) 500kW standby/450 kW prime rated units. These towable generators are powered by Scania’s 16L, V8 engines. A tier 4 final solution is best in class for fuel efficiency and emissions after treatment. Scania’s engine line does not require the use of a Diesel Particulate Filter, which is a unique feature compared to other engines.

Our trailer mounted, diesel generator package is now in full production and available for sale. Collicutt polled our in-house experts, external clients and, industry contacts to provide feedback on the standard design, and optional adders that should be part of the build. We believe we created a truly standalone product.

These MBL450D-4F towable generators come standard with a subbase fuel tank with switching valves to utilize an auxiliary fuel tank. We have outfitted the generators with dual DEF tanks, two voltage outputs (208V & 480V).

At Collicutt, we offer custom engine solutions. This includes fabrication of packages like power generators, pumps, etc. We also provide full capability of engine service to engine overhaul of any line of engine.

Contact Collicutt today at 888.682.6888 or info@collicutt.com or check out our brochure for more information on the MBL450D-4F.

See the brochure here