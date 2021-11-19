Canada’s weekly rig count up 3 to 177













Canada averaged 177 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 30% are drilling for natural gas, 58% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 10% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 71% in Alberta, 20% in Saskatchewan, 6% in BC, 2% in Manitoba, and 1% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, and Horizon Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.