Mexico Pacific says it will double LNG processing capacity at proposed plant

Mexico Pacific LNG Plant Rendering

U.S.-based Mexico Pacific Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to double the potential capacity of its proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Puerto Libertad, on Mexico’s west coast.

The project now aims to produce 28 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from six gas-processing trains, up from the original 14 mpta from three trains, Chief Executive Douglas Shanda told Reuters. The privately-held developer is looking to have financing approvals for the first two trains in the second quarter, he said.

“We’ve put together the development plans to go ahead and start filing for the permitting,” Shanda said. First delivery from the Puerto Libertad LNG plant is expected in the second half of 2025.

The company has said it secured agreements for supplying 14 mpta through memoranda of understanding with two or more parties. It has declined to identify the parties pending signed agreements.

“We’re working to convert those to binding offtake agreements now,” Shanda said.

(Reporting by Marcy de Luna Editing by Chris Reese)