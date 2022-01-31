Fact Check: Carbon tech still reduces emissions when used to make products like blue hydrogen from oil and gas – and the tech is only getting better.

Setting the record straight on the day’s top anti-oil and gas media stories
ACTIVIST CLAIM: Global Witness ‘report’ on hydrogen made with natural gas and carbon tech claims industry using it to prolong oil and gas development and pollute.
THE FACTS: Carbon tech still reduces emissions when used to make products like blue hydrogen from oil and gas – and the tech is only getting better.
THE SOURCES:
HYDROGEN’S HIDDEN EMISSIONS: Shell’s misleading climate claims for its Canadian fossil hydrogen project
Here are some facts and sources to have a reasoned conversation about carbon tech and blue hydrogen:
- According to the U.N.’s International Panel on Climate Change, carbon tech solutions will capture almost as many emissions as renewables will reduce by the end of the century.
https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/03/srccs_chapter8-1.pdf
- The International Energy Agency estimates hydrogen from natural gas costs about half that of hydrogen produced from renewable electricity.
https://www.iea.org/reports/ccus-in-clean-energy-transitions/a-new-era-for-ccus#growing-ccus-momentum
- Despite the claims that Shell’s Quest project was a failure, they never claimed they would capture 100% of the emissions from the larger plant. The plant still captured 4 MT of emissions where if it were not operational, would have emitted more than it did.
https://www.resourceworks.com/quest-carbon-capture
- A report from global consulting firm Wood Mackenzie shows Canada is leading in carbon tech. If all proposed projects came online, they could reduce up to 115 million tonnes of CO2, or 60% of Canada’s 2030 goal of 200 million tonnes reduced.
https://www.mining.com/canada-a-global-leader-in-carbon-capture-report/
- Carbon tech is advancing rapidly and will continue to improve and be deployed in more places at lower costs to make more oil and gas production net-zero.
https://www.questerre.com/investor-news/questerre-expands-clean-tech-pilot-engineering-to-include-hydrogen/