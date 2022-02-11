Enbridge Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December

Enbridge Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 76 cents per share.
Revenue rose 24.6% to C$12.47 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$11.28 billion.
Enbridge Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 91 cents.
The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 3.8% in the last three months.
In the last 30 days three analysts negatively revised earnings estimates
Enbridge Inc shares had risen by 10.4% this quarter.
The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.84 billion.
Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Enbridge Inc is C$55.50.