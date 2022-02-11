Enbridge Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December

Enbridge Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 68 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

Revenue rose 24.6% to C$12.47 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$11.28 billion.

Enbridge Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 91 cents​.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 3.8% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days three analysts negatively revised earnings estimates

Enbridge Inc shares had risen by 10.4% this quarter.

The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.84 billion.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Enbridge Inc is C$55.50.