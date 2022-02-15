BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for BOE Report Membership companies. For more information, visit the membership page.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 14 Senior Insurance Specialist PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 14 Marketing Accountant Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Feb. 14 Oil & NGL Marketer (part time) Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Feb. 14 Mineral Land Administrator Long Run Exploration Ltd. Calgary
Feb. 14 Senior Operations Engineer Pembina Redwater
Feb. 13 Gas Control Operator TC Energy Airdrie
Feb. 12 Financial Analyst Pembina Calgary
Feb. 11 Finance & Accounting, Summer Student PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 11 Oil & Gas Compliance Operator (14/14 camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Feb. 11 Chief Operating Officer (Engineer) Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search Calgary
Feb. 11 Controls Engineer Pembina Redwater
Feb. 11 Senior Talent Acquisition Advisor Pembina Calgary
Feb. 11 Senior Automation Engineer Pembina Calgary
Feb. 10 Technical System Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 10 Construction Superintendent Strike Group Edson
Feb. 10 EIC Measurement Technician TC Energy Grande Prairie
Feb. 10 Well Testers/General Labourers Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 10 Asset Administrator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 10 Electrical Engineer P.Eng Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 10 Oil & Gas Field Operator (14/14 camp) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Feb. 10 Solutions Architect (Calgary, AB, CA) TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 10 Paralegal Brunel Vancouver
Feb. 10 Sourcing & Contracts Execution Senior Advisor Pembina Calgary
Feb. 9 Information Technology, Summer Student PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 9 Reservoir Engineering (Duvernay), Co-op student PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 9 Risk Management, Summer Student PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 9 Surface Engineering, Summer Student PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 9 Operations & Engineering (Duvernay), Summer Student PetroChina Canada Fox Creek
Feb. 9 Human Resources, Summer Student PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 9 Senior Application Developer TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 9 Business Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 9 Land Representative TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 9 Land Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 9 Welders – 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 9 Project Administration / Support Summit, An Earth Services Company Remote
Feb. 9 Industrial Designer Brunel Surrey
Feb. 9 Business Development and Marketing Manager Brunel Surrey
Feb. 9 Tax Analyst Pembina Calgary
Feb. 8 Geotechnical Engineer (Pipeline and Facilities) TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 8 Field Operator – Drayton Valley, Alberta Roska DBO Drayton Valley
Feb. 8 Compliance & Technical Training Advisor Pembina Calgary