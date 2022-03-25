Canada’s weekly rig count at 144

Canada averaged 144 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 34% are drilling for natural gas, 54% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 88% in Alberta, 3% in Saskatchewan, 4% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, Akita Drilling with 6%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

