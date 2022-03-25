BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count at 144

Drilling rig in winter with pump jacks in background.

Canada averaged 144 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 34% are drilling for natural gas, 54% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 8% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 88% in Alberta, 3% in Saskatchewan, 4% in BC, and 5% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, Akita Drilling with 6%, and Bonanza Drilling with 5%.

