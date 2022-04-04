Suncor Energy strengthens its focus on hydrogen and renewable fuels for energy expansion

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include references to: Suncor’s plans to divest its wind and solar assets, the intention to allocate resources to drive shareholder returns and value and to meet emissions reduction targets, continued participation in many aspects of the electricity value chain including producing power through its integrated co-generation operations, through power marketing and trading, and potentially procuring renewable power through power purchase agreements, plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Suncor’s intention to replace coke-fired boilers at Base Plant with lower emission cogeneration units, plans to accelerate commercial scale deployment of carbon capture technology, partnership with ATCO to build a world scale hydrogen project, deploying next generation renewable fuel technologies like Lanzajet and Enerkem, Suncor’s intention to divest its Norway exploration and production assets and to sell down its working interest in the Rosebank project in the UK North Sea. Some of the forward-looking statements and information may be identified by words like “plans”, “planned”, “objective”, “potential”, “continue”, “intended” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on Suncor’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the company in light of its information available at the time the statement was made and consider Suncor’s experience and its perception of historical trends.

Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Suncor. Suncor’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements, so readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Suncor’s Annual Information Form, Annual Report to Shareholders and Form 40-F each dated February 24, 2022, the MD&A and other documents it files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available without charge from Suncor at 150 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3E3; by email request to invest@suncor.com; by calling 1-800-558-9071; or by referring to suncor.com/FinancialReports or to the company’s profile on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Suncor disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Suncor Energy is Canada’s leading integrated energy company. Suncor’s operations include oil sands development. production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada’s Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP.

Suncor’s common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor.

